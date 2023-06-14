Couple accused of killing son with Down Syndrome ends with pleas, prison terms

LANSING — A long-running case against a Lansing couple charged with neglecting an adult son with Down Syndrome, causing his death, has ended with guilty pleas and prison sentences for both defendants.

Maria Victoria Miller, 61, was sentenced this week to concurrent terms of 4½ to 15 years for first-degree vulnerable adult abuse and 3 to 15 years for involuntary manslaughter.

John Leonard Miller Jr., 59, was sentenced last month to 3 to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and 23 months to 4 years in prison for second-degree child abuse. Those sentences also run concurrently.

The couple were accused of causing the death of John Miller III by failing to provide basic care, such as medical attention and adequate nutrition.

John Miller III, who was 30 when he died in January 2020, had the cognitive level of a 3-year-old child and couldn't care for himself, a forensic pathologist testified in 54A District Court. He died from multiple organ failure, under-nutrition, pneumonia and other factors resulting from caregiver neglect, the pathologist said.

The younger Miller had open sores on his shoulders, back and other body parts, and he weighed just 77 pounds when he died, the doctor said.

John Miller Jr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter and child abuse last September, but Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina later tossed out the pleas, saying she had doubts about the accuracy of the facts presented to her.

John Miller Jr. appealed to the state Court of Appeals, which in March peremptorily reversed Aquilina's ruling and ordered the guilty pleas be reinstated. The appeals panel also ordered the case be reassigned to a different judge.

Judge Joyce Draganchuk took guilty pleas from Maria Miller in late April and sentenced John Miller on May 8. Maria Miller's sentencing happened on Monday.

