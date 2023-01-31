Couple accused of locking 16-year-old boy in dog crate; they deny it

Jan. 30—Scranton police have charged a Susquehanna County couple with locking two teenage children in their care in their bedrooms and locking one in a dog crate.

Roberta Shay, 52, and Christopher Finkler, 40, 194 Grand St., Susquehanna, each face one count of endangering the welfare of children between June and November when they lived at 524 Gibbons St., Scranton.

The allegations began with someone calling a child abuse hotline and reporting the 16-year-old was kept in a dog crate and suffered bruises as a result, according to the affidavit.

Shay and Finkler cared for a 17-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother. The 17-year-old told police he and his younger brother began to run away from home because of their treatment at the hands of the couple, according to the affidavit.

When the couple went to work, they locked the younger boy in his room. At one point, Shay found kitchen knives under his bed and tried to take him for mental health treatment, the older boy said.

"Eventually, he (the 16-year-old) was locked in a dog crate with a combination lock" for up to four days, the 17-year-old told police, according to the affidavit.

The metal crate's dimensions were 3 feet by 3 feet by 4 feet with a black plastic tray on the bottom. Normally, it sat in the 16-year-old's room, but was removed whenever someone visited the home, the 17-year-old said.

The couple eventually locked both boys in their room and provided food, including sandwiches, fruit and water, in a bucket, the 17-year-old said, according to the affidavit.

They would be allowed out to use the bathroom but were denied showers as punishment for running away, the 17-year-old said.

The affidavit does not contain the 16-year-old's account.

Shay and Finkler denied locking the 16-year-old in a dog crate, though Finkler told police the 16-year-old went into the crate on his own after the family's two dogs died and had to be removed. The 16-year-old always had "behavioral issues," Finkler said.

Story continues

In their first interview with her, in August, Shay told police she locked the 16-year-old in his room with a hook and eye latch on the outside of his bedroom door to keep him and everyone else in the house safe. She also nailed his bedroom window shut to keep him from trying to get out and hurting himself that way, too, according to the affidavit.

The boy had threatened people and she found him in the kitchen in the middle of the night with butcher knives, she said.

The boys figured out how to jiggle open the hook and eye latch. Shay acknowledged locking them in the room created a safety hazard, but claimed she would have needed door alarms otherwise, according to the affidavit.

She claimed boys were making up the allegations.

Asked if she took the 16-year-old for "any type of therapy," she said no, but offered no answer when asked why. She and Finkler denied either boy was physically punished.

Both were released on $30,000 unsecured bail. Their preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 7 at 11 a.m.

Contact the writer: bkrawczeniuk@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9147; @BorysBlogTT on Twitter.