Couple charged with murder after death of 2-year-old Marquette Park neighborhood girl, police say

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after the death of a 2-year-old girl earlier this week on the city’s Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

The toddler, Alisson Zelaya, died Tuesday morning as a result of multiple injuries consistent with child abuse, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Milixen Ardon, 24, and Wilfredo Cruz, 43, both of the 6600 block of South California Avenue, were expected to appear in court Friday, police said.

Alisson was found unresponsive at a home in the 6600 block of South California Avenue, suffering from trauma and bruising to her hands, legs and torso, according to a police report.

Chicago Lawn District officers were sent to investigate a possible child abuse situation at Holy Cross Hospital where the child was taken before being pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the report and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police, who were also seeking to speak with witnesses, began interviewing Ardon and Cruz at the hospital, where they were arrested at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

