Couple accused of murder in Virgin Islands arrested in Polk County

A man and woman who are accused of murder in the Virgin Islands were arrested in Polk County on Thursday.

Deputies said they used K-9 and drone units to arrest Jonathan Rivera, 30, and his grilfriend N’zinger Williams, 28, at a house in Lakeland around 5:15 p.m.

Deputies said the couple are wanted for the murder of a 28-year-old St. Croix man in June.

“They are both from the Virgin Islands and came here in late June apparently thinking Polk County would be a good place to flee to. They were obviously wrong,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Virgin Islands Police Department and St. Croix District officials said they are charging Jonathan Rivera with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first-degree reckless endangerment, and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

Williams is facing charges of first-degree murder, and accessory after the fact.

