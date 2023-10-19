Couple accused of punching, running over Missouri officer arrested in Kansas

A couple accused of punching a Missouri officer, running her over and trying to steal her patrol truck have been arrested in Kansas, officials said.

Brandon Lucky David and Raven Cheyenne Gomez were arrested in Allen County on Wednesday night after the incident Monday night with the Jasper, Missouri, officer who responded to a disturbance in progress at a Pete’s convenience store.

“During a pat search for weapons on Gomez, Gomez punched the officer in the face, knocked the officer to the ground causing her to hit her head on the pavement,” the Jasper Police Department said in a Facebook post. “The hit to the pavement caused the officer to become disoriented ... David got out of the passenger seat of the suspect vehicle, and punched the female officer several times in a VERY COWARDLY ACT.”

Gomez was driving a black car that ran over the officer’s foot while backing up and then did it again when going forward, police said.

David then apparently tried to take the patrol vehicle “but we believe he wasn’t smart enough to figure out how to put the vehicle in drive due to the different gear shift newer vehicles have,” the police department said.

He hopped back into the black car driven by Gomez and the two took off.

The officer was treated and released from a hospital.

KOAM TV has surveillance footage of the incident.

Jasper is north of Joplin, Missouri. The two were arrested Wednesday five miles southeast of Moran, Kansas, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office said.

“While we do have some local charges, they can wait,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We anticipate getting them back to Missouri as soon as possible.”

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest. A spokesperson for that sheriff’s office said the couple is accused of robbing a Pete’s convenience store in their county earlier in the week.

The suspects are from Columbia, Missouri. Their ages were not listed in the news release and that information was not immediately available Thursday afternoon in phone calls to the agencies involved.