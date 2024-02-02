Couple accused of sex trafficking 14-year-old in Sacramento and Bay Area, sheriff’s officials say

Detectives on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old man and his 26-year-old girlfriend who are accused of sex trafficking a 14-year-old forced into sex work in Sacramento, San Francisco and Oakland.

The arrests this week were the result of a sex trafficking investigation initiated in October that involved victims of ages 14 and 12, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon in a news release.

Sheriff’s officials said both minors were willing to receive help from authorities and cooperated with detectives from the sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau.

The detectives identified the 31-year-old man as the suspect. Sheriff’s officials said detectives learned that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old, and he victimized both of them as sex workers in Sacramento, San Francisco and Oakland.

Detectives later learned that the suspect’s girlfriend also was involved in the sex trafficking of the 14-year-old, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed a criminal complaint against the couple in Sacramento Superior Court. Arrest warrants were obtained for the couple.

The sheriff’s detectives found and arrested the couple, and they were booked early Thursday at the Sacramento County Main Jail. The man was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, and his girlfriend’s bail amount was set at $500,000.

The man was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully causing a minor to engage in a commercial sex act, pimping a person younger than 16 years old engaged in prostitution and pandering by encouraging a minor younger than 16 to commit a crime, jail records show. His charges are all felonies.

His girlfriend was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully causing a minor to engage in a commercial sex act, along with a misdemeanor charge of destroying evidence.

They are scheduled to appear in court for their arraignment Friday afternoon.

Detectives are concerned the two suspects may have trafficked or tried to get other minors into sex work, and the detectives were seeking other possible victims.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.