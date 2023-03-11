Couple accused of shooting security guard after skipping out on restaurant bill, Dunwoody police say

2
WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Dunwoody police charged two accused of shooting a security guard after leaving a restaurant before paying their bill.

Authorities said on Feb.11, officers received reports of a person shot at the Sage Woodfire Tavern on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

When officers arrived, they found the security guard, who had been shot three times.

According to authorities, a couple was attempting to leave the restaurant without paying their bill when the security guard stopped them.

Investigators identified Anthony Bernard Jones and Jailyn Reese of Atlanta as the suspects who shot the security guard.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Jones was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, reckless conduct and theft of services.

Reese was charged with theft of services.

Both Jones and Reese were taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

