Couple accused of starving boy charged with housing kids in squalor

James Halpin, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 2—A Rice Twp. couple awaiting trial on assault charges alleging they severely starved a 6-year-old boy was arrested again Tuesday over new allegations that they housed their children in a filthy home.

Zachary Michael Vincent, 30, and his wife, Natalie M. Shaffer, 26, were charged with aggravated assault last month after police said the starving child — who is Shaffer's son and Vincent's stepson — showed up at Greater Nanticoke Area Elementary Center weighing only 20 pounds.

The new complaint alleges that when Luzerne County detectives showed up at their home at 155 Pine View Dr. to arrest them Feb. 3, they found four children living in squalor, one of whom was wearing a heavy, urine-soaked diaper.

The front door was blocked by furniture inside the home as well as mattresses that were being stored on the front porch, police said.

The living room featured a single queen-sized mattress that all six occupants slept on because the bedrooms were full of broken furniture, dog feces, strewn clothing litter and electronic equipment, according to the complaint.

The hallway leading to the bedrooms was blocked by bags, boxes and loose clothing, and the only bathroom was filthy, with a "considerable amount" of cigarette ashes dusting the floor, police said.

The kitchen likewise featured tools, garbage and food that was spread around the counters, sink and floor, according to the complaint.

After the discovery, the children were taken into protective custody, police said.

Detectives charged Vincent and Shaffer with four felony counts each of child endangerment.

Magisterial District Judge Joseph J. Carmody arraigned them on the charges Tuesday morning and set bail at $50,000 for Vincent and $20,000 for Shaffer.

They were being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, where they have been held without bail in the aggravated assault case since their initial arrests.

Contact the writer: jhalpin@citizensvoice.com; 570-821-2058

Recommended Stories

  • NJ teacher accused of sexually assaulting more students

    Authorities say a former elementary school teacher in New Jersey who was charged earlier this month with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student had many more victims and is now facing charges that could keep him behind bars for life.

  • Exclusive: English battalions set to bear brunt of cuts because Government won't touch Scottish troops

    English battalions are set to bear the brunt of cuts because "politics" means the Government won't touch troops in Scotland, the former head of the army has said. General Lord Richard Dannatt, the former Chief of the General Staff, has hit out at the reduction in troops set to take place over the next decade as part of the integrated defence review. Plans being considered are looking to reduce the army by nearly 10,000 troops, cutting the number of full-time posts from 82,000 to 72,500. However, Lord Dannatt told The Telegraph it was inevitable that to achieve that reduced figure the Ministry of Defence is “going to have to get rid of four English battalions”, despite the “low” operational capability of Scottish battalions. “The politics overrides the logic,” he said. “For the last two defence reviews Scottish battalions should have been disbanded but politically that’s not acceptable.” He added that with “Ms Sturgeon rampant north of the Border and the Union under threat” there was no chance Westminster would “touch Scottish battalions”. “At the very least one Scottish battalion should go to show equity across the country," he said. "Don’t take four English battalions and no Scots battalions when everyone knows the Scots battalions are undermanned.”

  • Fauci presents his personal virus model to Smithsonian

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the U.S. government’s pandemic response, has donated his personal 3D model of the COVID-19 virus to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The museum on Tuesday honored Fauci with its Great Americans Medal. “Dr. Fauci has helped save millions of lives and advanced the treatment and our understanding of infectious and immunologic diseases across more than five decades of public service,” said Anthea M. Hartig, the museum’s director.

  • Julia Turshen’s Sticky Chicken

    Fact: Julia Turshen is a brilliant cookbook author. (Exhibit A: Her genius sheet-pan stuffing trick .) So of course we were excited to get our hands on her...

  • This Skateboard Scratcher Lets Your Cat Grind

    Looking for a bodacious way to make your cat the coolest feline in town? Get them a scratching post designed to look like a skateboard. The post This Skateboard Scratcher Lets Your Cat Grind appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Berlin Zoo welcomes baby girl gorilla

    The new-born, which has yet to be named, appeared happy and at ease with first-time 24 year-old mother Bibi.Gorilla groups live in a so-called harem system with one male and several females, says zoo keeper Ruben Gralki.A new female enhances the breeding chances, says Gralki.

  • ‘My mom deserves justice.’ Pack of dogs kills woman walking on street, Texas cops say

    “None of our family is the same without her here.”

  • John Oliver smashes through the racially biased brutality of armed police raids

    Just a note as we near a terrible landmark of police injustice that the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor in her own home while she slept are still at large. As John Oliver noted in his typically searing Sunday Last Week Tonight main story (although he does have time to make fun of Cop Rock), that’s pretty standard when it comes to the outcome of police raids in America, even when someone dies as a result of some truly egregious police misconduct or plain old dumbfuckery. (Content warning for some seriously terrifying and infuriating surveillance footage to come.)

  • Heavy downpour causes flash flooding in Tennessee

    Chief meteorologist Ginger Zee has the latest forecast as more dangerous weather sweeps the country.

  • House Call: Cue the Waterworks and Welcome to March

    Zoë’s newsletter comes to a web page near you, and the theme of the day is dampOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Amanda Seyfried's 'stunning' Golden Globes look included this $35 celeb-favourite mascara

    The 35-year-old star turned up the glamour with her "springy" look.

  • Analysis: Biden's SEC chair nominee signals more regulation for cryptocurrencies

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears likely to work on its first guidelines for cryptocurrencies after President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the agency promised to provide "guidance and clarity" to the rapidly evolving market. Speaking during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Gary Gensler offered the first thoughts on handling cryptocurrencies if he is confirmed to lead the top U.S. markets regulator. "Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies brought new thinking to payments but raised new issues of investor protection we still need to attend to," Gensler told lawmakers, describing them as "catalysts for change."

  • What a $5 Million Home Looks Like Around the US

    Depending on where you live, $5 million could gain you access to a mega-mansion in a chic neighborhood, or it could buy you a cozier — but no less luxurious — place in a much pricier city,...

  • American Airlines diverts flight after women allegedly use racial slurs and spit on passenger

    Last week an American Airlines flight headed to California was diverted to Phoenix after two women allegedly got into a racially charged argument with another passenger who asked them to stop using hate speech. The airline confirmed in a statement that after arriving in Phoenix, authorities “removed and arrested two individuals for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members.” Witnesses later explained to Phoenix police that the two women – now identified as 30-year-old Kelly Pichardo and Leeza Rodriguez, 29 – were using a racial slur when a male passenger interjected.

  • ‘Are they crying for me?’ Young boys vanish along with their father, Missouri cops say

    Police say they believe the father took his young sons “with no plan to return.”

  • Men Over 40 Can Use This Exercise to Get Up and Ready for Anything

    This modified, multi-step maneuver will help you to build real-world strength.

  • How to Kill Weeds in Your Garden and Lawn Without Chemicals

    Get rid of weeds while keeping your plants safe.

  • Colin Farrell Leads a Hedonistic Spaceship in VOYAGERS

    Things take an unexpected, hedonistic turn during a deep-space colonization mission, in the first trailer for Voyagers starring Colin Farrell. The post Colin Farrell Leads a Hedonistic Spaceship in VOYAGERS appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Real Housewives of Potomac 's Ashley Darby Welcomes Baby Boy

    Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby confirmed the arrival of a newborn son. Get the details on her special delivery.

  • BCA: Man shot to death during Duluth standoff was aiming gun at deputies

    The man who kept law enforcement at bay for nearly 20 hours last week in a Duluth neighborhood was shot to death while pointing a gun at officers, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said that David J.W. Conwell, 37, of Duluth, exchanged gunfire twice over the long-running standoff at a home from Thursday night into Friday ...