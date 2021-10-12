Couple accused of trying to sell nuclear secrets appears in court

Elizabeth Campbell, Kathryn Watson, Rob Legare
·2 min read

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer and his schoolteacher wife who were charged with selling secret nuclear power submarine information to someone they believed was a foreign agent made their first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe appeared separately before a federal magistrate judge in the Northern District of West Virginia, where they were read the espionage-related charges against them and informed of their constitutional rights as defendants.

Jonathan Toebbe, accused of trying to sell naval nuclear technology, appears in court, Oct. 12, 2021. / Credit: Sketch by William Hennessy Jr.
Jonathan Toebbe, accused of trying to sell naval nuclear technology, appears in court, Oct. 12, 2021. / Credit: Sketch by William Hennessy Jr.

Prosecutors are requesting the two be detained pending trial, citing their risk of fleeing and the severity of the charges brought against them. A detention hearing has been scheduled for Friday, October 15.

Wearing an orange Department of Corrections jumpsuit, Jonathan Toebbe appeared before the court first, chains binding his hands and feet. During the brief proceedings, he was unfailingly polite, answering every question, "yes, sir" or "yes, your honor," as he faced the judge.

Diana Toebbe, accused of trying to sell naval nuclear technology, appears in court, Oct. 12, 2021. &#xa0; / Credit: Sketch by William Hennessy Jr.
Diana Toebbe, accused of trying to sell naval nuclear technology, appears in court, Oct. 12, 2021. / Credit: Sketch by William Hennessy Jr.

Next, Diana Toebbe, also clad in an orange jumpsuit and shackles, entered the courtroom. When asked about her financial status, she admitted she had only limited knowledge of her personal finances. The judge then asked if there was anything in her financial statement that she needed to correct, she shrugged said she didn't know very much.

Both of the Toebbes submitted financial affidavits qualifying them for court-appointed lawyers.

The Justice Department alleges Jonathan Toebbe, through his Pentagon-issued national security clearance, had access to restricted data about naval nuclear technology and used that access to send a package to an unnamed foreign government on April 1, 2020.

He is accused of then corresponding with someone he believed to be an agent of another country, but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. Court documents claim the Navy engineer agreed to sell restricted data to the undercover agent for tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.

Jonathan Toebbe, accompanied by his wife, then went to West Virginia and placed a memory card inside half of a peanut butter sandwich, the government alleges, with Diana Toebbe serving as a lookout. According to the Justice Department, the card contained restricted data about submarine nuclear reactors.

The Navy engineer continued with more "dead drops," leaving memory cards inside a sealed bandaid wrapper and a chewing gum package, and he mentioned to the individual he thought was a foreign agent that the couple might need help fleeing the country.

If convicted, the maximum sentence the couple could face is life imprisonment.

The Toebbes remain in jail pending Friday's hearing.

Editor's note: Although an earlier version of this article said that the Toebbes could face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment or death if convicted, which was noted in the detention memo, the specific charge, communication of restricted data, carries a maximum punishment of life in prison. The article has been updated.

Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Children forced into modern-day slavery in Ghana

Families navigate holiday plans as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids awaits FDA decision

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Husband and wife would-be nuclear spy pair in US Marshals custody after first court appearance

    A husband-and-wife pair of alleged would-be spies who attempted to sell restricted data on the design of nuclear-powered warships will receive court-appointed defense attorneys and have been sent to jail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service following their first court appearance on Tuesday.

  • Man accepts plea deal in machete attack on young boy at Kentucky basketball court

    Three boys, including the 9-year-old victim, were on a basketball court when three men they didn’t know approached with weapons, according to court records.

  • U.S. FDA removes concessions on hand sanitizer production as supply recovers

    The FDA had issued the temporary guidelines in March 2020 to address tight supply conditions for sanitizers, driven by a surge in demand for the products during the coronavirus outbreak. "In recent months, the supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizer from traditional suppliers has increased, and now, most consumers and healthcare personnel are no longer having difficulty obtaining these products," the agency said. Hand sanitizers manufactured before Dec. 31 or on that date and produced under the previous temporary guidelines must no longer be sold to wholesalers or retailers by March 31, 2022, the agency added.

  • After hitting one car, driver fled and struck another — a police cruiser — CMPD says

    The suspect was found at a home in Matthews, police said. He faces hit-and-run charges.

  • Former U.S. Navy engineer, wife face judge in submarine espionage case

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife on Tuesday faced their first court hearing on charges they attempted to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power in exchange for cryptocurrency. Wearing orange prison jumpsuits, they briefly appeared at a federal courthouse in Martinsburg, West Virginia, for a formal reading of the criminal charges against them. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested on Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia, following a yearlong sting operation by undercover FBI agents, the Justice Department said in a statement.

  • Couple in submarine spy case to remain held; hearing set

    Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble ordered them to remain detained pending a detention hearing on Friday at which more extensive arguments are expected to be made. The Toebbes were arrested in West Virginia over the weekend. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, is accused of passing information about American submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

  • Students at Timberview High return for first time following school shooting last week

    There was heightened security at the school Tuesday, including police vehicles outside and two helicopters in the air. Teachers welcomed students back with hugs. A small group of protesters called for better security.

  • Maine jails' COVID-19 policies force daily 23-hour lockdowns, no visits, and no worship

    COVID-19 outbreaks in Maine jails have made the lives of both police and criminals harder as staff members struggle to keep the virus down while handling prisoners.

  • Alexander Hamilton letter at center of legal fight returned

    A letter written by founding father Alexander Hamilton during the Revolutionary War and believed stolen decades ago from the Massachusetts state archives has been returned following a federal appeals court decision, top state officials said Tuesday. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin hailed the homecoming, after last week's decision by the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a previous ruling by a district court judge. The letter was reputedly stolen between 1938 and 1945 by a “kleptomaniacal cataloguer” who worked at the archives, according to the court decision.

  • Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch, business sites up for sale

    Rapper, music producer and clothing entrepreneur Kanye West has put his ranch and business properties in northwestern Wyoming up for sale. The West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch, went on the market Monday for $11 million. The listing came days after West listed his seven commercial properties in Cody for more than $3.2 million, the Cody Enterprise reported.

  • Southwest limits canceled flights after 3 tumultuous days

    Southwest Airlines flights appeared to be running closer to normal on Tuesday after the airline canceled nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days. The crisis peaked on Sunday, when Southwest canceled more than 1,100 flights, or 30% of its schedule. Casey Murray, the president of the pilots' union at Southwest, blames the airline for poor planning.

  • U.S. asks judge to keep accused Capitol rioter in jail ahead of trial

    A U.S. prosecutor on Tuesday asked a federal judge to order continued pre-trial detention for a man charged with spraying a chemical on police officers during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters. Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer said evidence showed "escalating conduct" by Samuel Lazar, 37, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, who the prosecutor alleged was "obsessed" with firearms and Trump's false claims that his defeat in the 2020 presidential election was the result of widespread fraud. Collyer said prosecutors do not believe Lazar entered the Capitol building during the riot.

  • Kentucky US Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek reelection in 2022

    Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, the influential chairman of the House Budget Committee who has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden's efforts to expand the nation's social safety net, announced Tuesday that he will not seek another term in next year's election. Yarmuth, first elected to Congress in 2006, when he unseated a Republican incumbent in the Louisville-area district, said he wanted to spend more time with his family. The top-ranking Democrat in Kentucky's state Senate quickly announced that he would run for the seat.

  • Video shows attempted kidnapping of toddler in N.Y.C.

    "When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.

  • TikTok sleuths think Brian Laundrie is hiding in a bunker under his parents' backyard

    Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil.

  • TikTok shows man, woman escorted from bathroom after suspected sex at Panthers-Eagles game

    Video shows police handcuffing the two people clad in green Philly gear. Here’s what we know.

  • She said a Broward T-Mobile manager ruined her life. She’s accused of attempted murder

    A Sunrise woman marched into a Lauderhill Metro by T-Mobile store Friday evening and began firing a gun to settle a problem she had with the manager, Lauderhill police say.

  • Mom ‘actively stabbing’ 1-year-old drops knife when officer confronts her, NC cops say

    The child was stabbed in the back, police say.

  • Child, 4, missing in NC since June, found at grandmother’s home, sheriff says

    Officials say his grandmother is in custody.

  • Australia: Teenagers charged for killing 14 kangaroos

    Locals found an injured baby kangaroo the morning after the slaughter south of Sydney.