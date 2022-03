Mar. 13—GOSHEN — A Goshen couple jailed on burglary charges are accused of leaving a child unattended for over a day after their arrest.

Nicholas Escobedo, 29, and Lara Escobedo, 36, are charged with burglary as a Level 5 felony and neglect of a dependent as a Level 6 felony. Police say they told no one that their 6-year-old son was left alone when they were arrested Tuesday, leaving him without care for 28 hours.