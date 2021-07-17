A couple allegedly offered wedding guests better food depending on how much their gift cost

The photo of the alleged RSVP invitation was shared to Reddit. RK Studio/Dean Sanderson/Getty Images

A couple allegedly offered their wedding guests better food options based on how much their gift cost.

As reported by The Independent and The Mirror, an unidentified newlywed couple appeared to send wedding RSVP invitations that paired gift prices with food options. A photo of the invitation was shared to the r/Wedding Shaming forum.

According to the photo, guests who purchase a gift worth up to $250 are classified in the "Loving Gift" category, which affords them meals like roasted chicken and swordfish.

The "Silver Gift," priced between $251 to $500, allegedly included options like sliced steak and poached salmon. The "Golden Gift," set between $501 to $1,000, allegedly upgraded meals to filet mignon and lobster tails.

The fourth tier, titled "Platinum Gift," allegedly offered two-pound lobsters and a souvenir champagne goblet for $1,001 to $2,500.

The RSVP ticket then said vegetarian and kosher meals were available at the "Platinum Gift" level.

Some Reddit users questioned whether the RSVP was sent out for a wedding or even an expensive gala of some sort.

The original Reddit poster said they came across the photo in a Facebook group and are "desperately waiting for some more information and hoping that it's just a joke."

Other brides-to-be have made headlines for their wedding restrictions and rules.

Last month, a bride on TikTok said she received criticism for cutting down wedding costs by using fake flowers and forgoing a traditional cake.

Earlier this month, another bride on TikTok made waves after asking her bridesmaids to pay $500 towards a bachelorette party.

