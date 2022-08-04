Couple allegedly trafficking meth picked up drugs at Boston casino

Aug. 4—An undercover investigation into methamphetamine sales resulted in the seizure last month of more than six pounds of methamphetamine, a cache that suspects obtained at a casino in the Boston area, according to records describing their arrest.

Manchester police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration participated in the investigation, which resulted in the arrest in early July of Brian Strout and Tara Christian on federal drug trafficking charges.

Strout appeared before a U.S. federal magistrate on Thursday. The magistrate ordered him released into an inpatient drug treatment program. Christian was ordered released under similar conditions three weeks earlier.

The key allegation in the case took place in just one day, July 7, according to arrest reports. On that day, a cooperating source purchased about a pound of methamphetamine "outside a specified hotel in Manchester." The hotel is not named in the affidavit.

Police arrested that drug dealer, who immediately agreed to cooperate in the investigation. He named Strout as a source of the methamphetamine and arranged a further purchase from Strout, the affidavit reads.

A sale was set up for the same hotel, but at one point Christian called the informant and said that she and Strout had their own supply of methamphetamine at "a casino in the Boston, Massachusetts area," the affidavit reads.

During a stakeout, police saw Christian, Strout and another man inside the casino.

Christian and Strout moved several bags to their vehicle and drove away. Police stopped the vehicle on Interstate 93 after it entered New Hampshire. Police found 47 grams of presumed methamphetamine on Christian and 2,814 grams inside a suitcase in the car.

The affidavit said Christian and Strout acknowledged their participation in the effort, the affidavit said. Strout's attorney, public defender Behzad Mirhashem, would not comment on the case. Christian's attorney, Ted Lothstein of Concord, said his client plans to plead guilty and prepare for trial.

The investigation was coordinated by Clifford Ellston, the Manchester police officer assigned the the DEA.