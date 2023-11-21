Couple arraigned in case of dead child

Nov. 21—WILLIAMSBURG — A man and woman arrested on murder charges late last week following the discovery of a missing 4-year-old have been arraigned in Whitley District Court.

Brittany Slaughter, 24, and Adam Hayes, 34, both of Williamsburg, were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center night on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Those charges stem from the Thursday recovery of a body believed to be that of four-year-old Chloe Darnell, who was in Slaughter's custody and had reportedly not been seen by other family members since late September. The Whitley County Sheriff's Office began to seek the public's assistance after Slaughter was reported missing also on November 14.

Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte has told media that the body of Darnell was located in a shallow grave in Ridener Cemetery, which is located in Daniel Boone National Forest.

The body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy and positive identification. A preliminary cause of death was not available at press time.

The investigative team, led by WCSO Lieutenant David Lassiter, consisted of members of the Whitley County Sheriff's Office, Williamsburg Police Department, Corbin Police Department, Kentucky State Police, and the ATF. The investigation was also aided by the Woodbine Fire & Rescue, the Corbin Fire Department, and the Whitley County Coroner's Office.

At press time, Slaughter and Hayes remained lodged at WCDC — each under a $500,000 bond.

Not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf Monday in Whitley District Court. Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for next Monday.

Hayes faces additional charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.