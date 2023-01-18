Couple arrested after 2-year-old is hospitalized in Sacramento with serious injuries

A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and torture after the woman’s 2-year-old child was taken to a Sacramento hospital with life-threatening injuries in October, authorities said.

Rosaisela Estrada, 19, and her boyfriend, Miqueas Romero, 20, took Estrada’s child to a hospital with severe injuries in the early hours of Oct. 9, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The child had suffered “internal injuries, several fractures and extensive bruising on their body,” sheriff’s officials wrote, and was transported from the hospital to UC Davis Medical Center for “lifesaving surgery.” The child has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover, authorities said.

Detectives on Dec. 20 arrested Estrada on a felony charge of child endangerment, and on Saturday arrested Romero on one count of torture and two counts of child endangerment, according to the news release.

Estrada and Romero remain in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown. Both are ineligible for bail.

Romero is due in Sacramento Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon. Estrada is due to appear in court Thursday.