Couple arrested 2 years after 93-year-old Ga. woman died from not being cared for, deputies say

More than two years after an elderly woman died in Haralson County, a couple are in custody on murder charges.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office says Angela Patton, 42, and David Smith, 50, were arrested at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. Deputies found them in a shed in a property in Floyd County.

Investigators say that in September 2021, they conducted a welfare check on 93-year-old Dora Jordan. They heard her crying out for help and found her on her bedroom floor in very weak condition.

They say she had fallen and had been without food or water for a long time. She was taken to the hospital.

Patton was her caretaker. She and her boyfriend, Smith, returned to the home and were arrested for cruelty to a person 65 years or older.

A month later, Jordan died. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide in March 2022.

The investigation was reopened and earlier this month, a grand jury returned indictments on charges of felony murder and cruelty to a person 65 years or older for both Patton and Smith.

According to jail records, both Patton and Smith are now being held in the Haralson County Jail.

