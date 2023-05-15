Couple arrested, accused of hiding drugs in fake pregnant belly

Authorities in South Carolina said a drug dealer is in jail after posing as a pregnant woman and using a fake rubber stomach to hide drugs, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office in Anderson County, told our sister station, WSOC-TV, that deputies stopped Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem as they were driving along Interstate 85.

According to deputies, the couple provided conflicting information about Mitchem’s “due date.” Mitchem noticed that deputies were becoming suspicious and fled the scene.

WSOC-TV said drugs started falling out of the fake stomach. More than 1,500 grams of cocaine were found. Miller and Mitchem are facing charges of drug trafficking.