Couple arrested in alleged assault

Feb. 11—An Odessa couple was arrested Feb. 4 after a 15-year-old girl told authorities she was sexually assaulted twice by the same person and they admitted they not only knew about the first sexual assault but allowed the alleged perpetrator to continue to live with them.

Rebecca Ann Aguilar, 34, and Michael Ross Aguilar, 33, were booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of failure to report aggravated sexual assault of a child, a Class A misdemeanor and were released after posting surety bonds of $1,500 apiece.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were dispatched to a local school on Jan. 25 after the girl told someone at the school she'd been sexually assaulted for the second time by someone.

During a forensic interview at Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center, the girl said she was first sexually assaulted at the age of 8 by a specific person and the Aguilars learned of the sexual assault in April 2022, the report stated.

The girl and both Aguilars told authorities they had a meeting with all parties involved and they asked the girl what she wanted to do, the report stated.

The then 14-year-old said she didn't want to do anything and so they opted not to report the incident, the report stated.

The couple acknowledged they were supposed to report the sexual assault to law enforcement due to a similar incident with other children in 2018, the report stated.

"Both advised they were OK with allowing a 14-year-old making a decision on such an important incident and even allowed (the suspect) to remain living at the residence putting (her) welfare at risk," the report stated.

According to Texas law, people must report such crimes to law enforcement or Child Protective Services within 48 hours of becoming aware of them.

The suspected rapist, whose name was redacted from the report, was arrested Jan. 26.