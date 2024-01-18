Couple arrested for alleged sexual, physical abuse of children in Riverside

A couple was arrested for the alleged sexual and physical abuse of children in Riverside.

The suspects were identified as Jose Cruz Martinez, 47, and his wife Dawn Renee Johnson, 48, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The couple was arrested following an investigation into the reported abuse of two juveniles that took place 10 years ago. The juvenile victims were only identified as a boy and a girl.

Between 2016 to 2023, Martinez worked as a youth volunteer at a local church in Riverside. Due to his proximity to children through this role, detectives believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Specific details on the alleged abuse the two children experienced were not released.

After a months-long investigation, Martinez was arrested on Jan. 5 for multiple counts of sexual and physical abuse violations of a minor under the age of 10.

Jose Cruz Martinez, 47 and Dawn Renee Johnson, 48, in booking photos from the Riverside Police Department.

His wife, Johnson, was arrested on Jan. 10 for multiple counts of aiding and abetting the sexual abuse of a minor and physical abuse.

Both suspects are being held on $2 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

Police are searching for additional possible victims.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective C. Wilcox at 951-353-7133 or CWilcox@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective V. Mutuku at 951-353-7945 or VMutuku@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tips can be emailed to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or provided through the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app using the “Send a Message” feature.

