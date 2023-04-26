Couple arrested for ATV accident that killed boy

Apr. 26—PORTSMOUTH — The mother of a boy who was killed in a March ATV accident and her boyfriend who was driving the ATV when the accident happened have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and other felony charges.

The accident occurred on March 26 at Doctor Singleton Park, which is at 22327 State Route 73 in West Portsmouth.

The initial reports were that the ATV had struck a wire which caused the operator and passenger to be ejected from the ATV. Deputies and EMS from Portsmouth responded to the scene.

Both the passenger and operator where transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment.

Wyatt Moore, 7, 1802 H Kendall Ave., Portsmouth, was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, where he passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the ATV and boyfriend of the boy's mother, Jeremy Daniel Bryant, 42, was also transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted by obtaining a search warrant to draw blood from Bryant after his arrival at the hospital.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that detectives obtained statements from multiple witnesses and interviewed Bryant, as well as the mother of the child, Breonna Phipps, 30.

Thoroughman said the investigation revealed that Bryant was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident and that Phipps was aware of it.

The case was presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on April 14, which resulted in indictment warrants being filed.

On Wednesday, April 19, Phipps was arrested without incident at her apartment in Portsmouth and was charged with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, fifth-degree felony child endangerment, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony obstructing justice.

Bryant was arrested in West Portsmouth and charged with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide, fourth-degree felony endangering children, fifth-degree felony endangering children, fourth-degree felony inducing panic, first-degree misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, minor misdemeanor operating off street or highway in willful or wanton disregard of the safety of person or property and first-degree misdemeanor misconduct at an emergency and probation violation.

Both are currently being held without bond until they appear at Scioto County Common Pleas Court on a later date.

This is still an ongoing investigation, anyone with information should contact detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.