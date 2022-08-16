Couple arrested at Cedar Point for having sex on moving ride

Cedar Point's Giant Wheel boasts some of the best bird's eye views of the Sandusky amusement park.

But some park visitors complained Sunday night that the view from the park's giant Ferris Wheel was not very family friendly.

It seems a couple in one of the open gondola cars was having sex on the ride that reaches a height of 145 feet.

Once the ride stopped to let folks off around 10 p.m. Sunday, other riders complained to ride operators about the couple's tryst.

When confronted by park security and Sandusky Police, the couple, a 24-year-old man from Florida, and a 32-year-old woman from near Dayton, initially denied having sex on the ride, according to a police report.

Police say four witnesses − that included some juveniles − told police that the couple was in various stages of undress on the ride and they were clearly engaging in the act.

The couple told police the woman had dropped a pack of cigarettes on the ride and the man was helping her retrieve them. The woman may have shaken her rear end a bit, they told investigators, but nothing tawdry took place.

The witnesses told investigators that the couple − who they say had private parts were exposed − saw them and others on the ride watching them and simply laughed and continued on.

According to Sandusky Police, the couple later admitted that they were "engaged in sexualintercourse" on the ride.

The pair were charged with public indecency − a first degree misdemeanor because it took place in front of minors − and taken to the Erie County Jail.

They made their initial appearance Monday in Sandusky Municipal Court.

Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark did not respond to a request for comment on the incident.

