Couple arrested, charged with stealing electrical equipment from Butts County church

A man and woman have been arrested after investigators said they broke into a church and stole electrical equipment.

The burglary happened Saturday at the Macedonia Baptist Church of Jackson in Butts County.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office said someone was able to give them a description of the suspects’ car and they began heavy patrols in the area around the search.

A deputy spotted a car matching the description and pulled it over. Once deputies started searching for the car, they said they found the equipment that had been stolen from the church.

Brandon Ware and Alyssa Allen are now facing burglary charges. The sheriff’s office said Ware was connected to other burglaries in two other counties and out on bond.

