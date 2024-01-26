Couple arrested on child abuse allegations

Jan. 26—KINGSLEY — A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after child abuse allegations were leveled against them and investigated by police.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office first received information from state Children's Protective Services, according to Detective Bureau Capt. Chris Clark.

Information from initial investigative efforts indicate the alleged abuse had been taking place for more than a year, committed by a 36-year-old Village of Kingsley woman, who is the biological mother of the victims, and her boyfriend, a 45-year-old Village of Kingsley man, Clark said.

The children were 10, 12 and 13 at the time.

On Thursday, sheriff's office detectives executed a search warrant at the mother and boyfriend's residence in the Village of Kingsley.

Police reported that they found evidence supporting the abuse claims.

Both the mother and her boyfriend were subsequently arrested on three counts of first-degree child abuse.

First-degree child abuse is a felony in Michigan and carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to state sentencing statutes.

The investigation into the alleged abuse is still open, and all three children were placed with other family members, according to Clark.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Kingsley/Mayfield/Paradise community police officer, a general patrol deputy and Children's Protective Services.