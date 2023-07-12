Couple arrested after child found restrained by a bungee cord, court documents say

A couple was arrested Sunday on child neglect charges after tying up their child with a bungee cord, court documents say.

According to the court documents, Glendale police responded to a QuikTrip gas station near West Glendale Avenue at about 11:42 p.m.

When officers arrived, they saw the child's mother and stepfather, identified as Ashleigh McGuire, 26, and Michael Fields, 29, standing inside the store holding their 2-and-a-half-year-old child, who was wearing only a T-shirt and diaper while his arms were bound by an elastic bungee cord just below the top of his shoulder, court documents say.

Police said the cord was so tight that the boy was restricted entirely and had red marks on his arms. The boy's parents told officers the cord was a child harness, similar to the ones bought online with a dog leash. According to court documents, a child harness was never located.

Officers noted the boy had filthy feet bottoms, a saggy diaper, a dirt-covered T-shirt, wet hair and sweat dripping down his forehead.

Fire crews were called to conduct a welfare check on the child, and he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, court documents say.

Court documents say nurses at the hospital said the child had bruising on his knees, and it was unknown when the last time he was changed, as the diaper was "physically stuck to the victim's bottom."

A records check conducted on Fields and McGuire showed that Fields had currently been on probation for drug-related charges and showed signs of drug use, which he denied, according to court documents.

Records also revealed that Glendale police had spoken to McGuire twice in the last 30 days, with her "declining resources by officers on one of the two contacts."

In an interview with Fields, he told police that the couple had been homeless for about a month and were couch-surfing at the homes of friends and family members.

The three had slept in a park the night before and were planning to again, when Fields took the boy into the gas station to bathe him in the bathroom sink. He tried to put the child's hair into a ponytail, but the boy kept pulling it out, so Fields said he placed the cord around his arms to keep him from doing it again, court documents say.

In a separate interview with McGuire, she told officers that she had made the boy a bed for the night and made countless trips to the gas station on the day of the incident to make sure he had water and food.

According to court documents, she told officers that Fields was not allowed to restrain their son and was unaware that he did until the group was detained. Seeing the restraints "infuriated" her.

Both Fields and McGuire were booked into jail on one count of child neglect.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Records: Couple arrested in Glendale after boy tied with bungee cord