Couple arrested for dealing meth

Jun. 10—GREENSBURG — Tuesday evening, June 7, officers from the Greensburg Police Department and the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotic Enforcement Team arrested Patrick L. Creech, 45, of Westport on a preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and dealing methamphetamine.

Also arrested was Heaven Spurlock, 32, of Osgood on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, and obstruction of justice.

The arrests occurred in Westport.

As a result of these arrests more than 100 grams of methamphetamine were seized.

The Greensburg Police Department thanked the Decatur County Sherrif's Department for assisting with the transportation of Creech and Spurlock to the Decatur County Jail.

Under law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.