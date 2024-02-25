Couple arrested after domestic disturbance, stabbing: FSO

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A couple was arrested following a domestic violence incident Sunday morning, and their children turned over to Child Protective Services, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 2 a.m. deputies say they were called to a home in the 5000 block of East Belmont Avenue, near Willow Avenue, for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, they say they found a man who had been stabbed.

He was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.

Investigators say a woman fled from the scene of the stabbing and took three children with her.

Deputies later found her in a vehicle with the children, all under 10 years of age, and arrested her.

The children were in good condition, deputies say, but they were turned over to CPS as deputies believed they were in danger.

The sheriff’s office says at last check the man was listed in critical, but stable, condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.