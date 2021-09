Sep. 9—ELKHART — An Elkhart couple are facing drug-dealing and child neglect charges after police served a search warrant on their home late Wednesday.

Officers served the warrant at 2005 Shaffer Ave. about 10:30 p.m. as part of a short-term narcotics investigation, the Elkhart Police Department said. The property is southwest of the intersection of U.S. 33 (South Main Street) and the U.S. 20 bypass.