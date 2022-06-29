Couple arrested on felony drug charges after Glenfield apartment search

Jun. 29—GLENFIELD — The Lewis County Drug Task Force alleges a couple had 18 pieces of "evidence," including methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, in a Glenfield apartment that led to multiple felony charges.

Jesse E. Lee, 27, and Rebecca C. Lynch, 28, were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for the 3 grams of fentanyl and eight glassine envelopes of "heroin and/or fentanyl" reportedly found, and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for the 4 grams of methamphetamine and 12 strips plus one pill of Suboxone, all felonies. Additionally, they were each charged with two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia for allegedly having scales, packaging, and "drug stamps" used to identify the packaging, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the throwing star found.

According to a news release from the task force, Mr. Lee and Ms. Lynch were approached at the apartment at 6010 Main St. by sheriff's deputies and the task force with a bench warrant for their arrest for contempt of court for not appearing in county court on previous charges.

Officers took Mr. Lee and Ms. Lynch — after they say they found her hiding in a closet — into custody.

They were arraigned and held on $1,000 cash, $5,000 bond or $2,500 partially secured bond bail, which they eventually posted for release.

While in the apartment, officers say they saw "drugs and drug paraphernalia ... in plain view," allowing them to obtain a search warrant signed by Judge Anthony M. Neddo.

Drug task force leader Sgt. Richard A. Knight said the final lab report that will indicate the total amount of meth found has not yet come back, but if the official amount is more than 3.5 grams, the felony charge relating to the drug could increase in severity for a grand jury indictment.

Mr. Lee was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny on June 8, accused by Lowville Village Police of stealing an all-terrain vehicle. Ms. Lynch was charged with felony second-degree burglary by Lowville police on June 17 and held on $50,000 cash bail.

During Mr. Lee's arrest, officers found a locked box which. On June 22, they secured a search warrant signed by Lowville Town Court Judge James Coffman after the sheriff's office K-9 Winnie "alerted on the lockbox," the release said.

Inside the box, about 15 grams of meth, six Suboxone pills, digital scales and drug packaging were found.

Charges relating to the lockbox contents have not yet been filed pending the final lab report, Sgt. Knight said.

The county's drug task force is composed of members of Lowville Village Police, the sheriff's office and the district attorney's office.