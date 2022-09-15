Couple arrested following domestic dispute regarding methamphetamines-- woman facing multiple charges

Sep. 15—A Richmond couple was arrested following a domestic disturbance with the woman facing multiple criminal charges following the incident.

Lydia Gibson and Raymond Kidd, of Richmond, were arrested on the morning of Sept. 15 following a dispute regarding methamphetamine, according to police documents.

Richmond Police Department (RPD) was dispatched to a residence in reference to Gibson hitting her boyfriend (Kidd).

Kidd advised RPD that Gibson had gotten violent after he had accused her of stealing his methamphetamine and told Gibson to stop rummaging through his property because 'druggies' do that. After, Kidd alleged that his girlfriend began screaming and throwing things, according to the arrest citations.

When Kidd told Gibson that he was calling the police she held him down with his 'bad arm' (the one he had surgery on prior) and hit him multiple times and took his phone away from him.

In a police report, Kidd stated he had to shove the female off of him to get outside, where he approached his neighbor and advised her to dial 911. The neighbor stated to police she was woken up from the domestic disturbance to what sounded like objects being thrown around; when she walked outside to see what was going on— she noted she thought she saw Gibson strike Kidd in the back of the head, but was unsure whether she hit him.

Gibson alleged Kidd had stolen her phone and began hitting her after accusing her of stealing his methamphetamine, and stated that Kidd had stolen her money card, which was reported that RPD was unable to locate.

Kidd complained of pain in his arm and the back of his head from where Gibson assaulted him, the arresting officer did not observe any physical signs of injury; Gibson had a small scratch on her right arm and some redness above her right eye.

Both Lydia Gibson and Raymond Kidd were placed under arrest and transported to Madison County Detention Center— in the report by law enforcement, both parties were given Marcy's law following the domestic dispute.

Lydia Gibson was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence (no visible injury), second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raymond Kidd was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence (minor injury).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.