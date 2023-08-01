Couple arrested following overdose call

Jul. 31—Odessa police officers summoned to a medical call on Tropicana Avenue early Saturday morning had to perform CPR on an overdose victim and ended up making two drug arrests, also.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the officers found a 30-year-old woman lying on the living room floor not breathing after getting a 911 call around 1:40 a.m.

They began CPR on the woman and she was later taken to Medical Center Hospital.

According to the report, while searching the house for other victims, they found the homeowners, Tanya Thanh Nguyen, 47, and Son Thai Tran Sr., 51 in a back room.

The officers also found a bag containing 16.9 ounces of marijuana, folded $1 bills with more than 3 grams of cocaine inside, a small bag of cocaine and 177 grams of cannabis-infused gummies, the report stated.

Tran, who had what appeared to be cocaine on one of his nostrils, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, the report stated. He remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $43,500.

Nguyen, Tran's wife, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $28,500.

The controlled substance charges are second-degree felonies punishable by two to 20 years in prison.