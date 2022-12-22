Couple arrested after Ga. deputies discover 2 dogs chained, trapped in truck for several days

Two people were arrested after deputies found two trapped and malnourished dogs in their truck.

On Saturday, Floyd County officials said deputies found a dog chained to a truck in a parking lot.

In addition to the dog being chained to the truck, officials said another dog was locked inside and noted that the windows were pulled up.

The deputy said in the report that since the truck was locked, the dog was deprived of ventilation.

To hide the dog, the deputy said the dog was inside a cardboard box in the truck.

The deputy noted that it had been raining and said the dogs had been there for at least three days. In the report, the deputy said both dogs were malnourished, as their spines, hips, and ribs were showing.

Officials arrested Sabrina Ellen and Dewey Franklin Saunders and charged them with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

It is unclear how deputies discovered the dogs.

The dogs are now in the care of Floyd County Animal Control.

