Couple arrested for neglect, teen for battery

Aug. 9—A Logansport couple faces Level 6 felony charges for neglecting their minor children while allegedly using drugs.

According to information filed with Cass Superior Court 1, Juan Martinez, 22, and Alicia Cruz, 20, were found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia at their Daisy Street residence. Both alleged offenses are misdemeanors.

At the same time, their three dependents — aged 3, 2, and 1 month — were inside the home. The report stated that Martinez and Cruz "knowingly or intentionally place[d] ... dependents in a situation that endangered" their lives or health.

The couple was arrested by the Logansport Police Department.

Cruz is being held in the Cass County Jail on a 15-day probation hold. Her bond has been set at $1,000 cash or $5,000 surety, and her initial hearing is set for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in Cass Superior Court 1.

Martinez, whose initial hearing in Superior 1 is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, bonded out of jail. However, a warrant has been issued for his arrest in a separate, pending misdemeanor case that has been filed in Cass Superior Court 2.

In that case, he has been charged with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Department, an ongoing investigation in an unrelated matter will continue over the next several days.

A teenager was placed under arrest Friday afternoon after initial discovery led to the finding of an alleged domestic battery and strangulation. Drew B. Newnes of Logansport remains behind bars today after the Cass County Prosecutor's Office filed two felonies and two misdemeanors against the 19-year-old.

Information filed with Cass Circuit Court reveals that Newnes allegedly knowingly or intentionally touched a family member in a rude, insolent, or angry manner, which resulted in serious bodily injury. He also allegedly applied pressure to the individual's throat or neck, obstructing the nose or mouth, or applied pressure to the torso in a manner that stopped normal breathing or blood circulation.

Newnes also faces criminal trespass charges for apparently entering Ever Rest Cemetery after having been denied entry. A fourth charge states that the teenager allegedly damaged or defaced cemetery property.

His bond has been set at $2,000 cash or $10,000 surety with his initial hearing in Cass Circuit Court slated for 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

