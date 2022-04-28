Couple arrested after pounds of liquid meth found hidden in salsa jars

A Georgia couple has been arrested after they hid liquid methamphetamine in 120 salsa jars.

Last week, multiple agencies executed a search warrant at a home in Clinch County, where they seized nearly eight pounds of liquid meth.

The meth was being stored in Morisca salsa jars that appeared to be sealed.

Bridget Harris, 48, and Craig Harris, 43, were both arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

International drug trafficking organizations often use liquid meth to conceal bulk quantities of the drug, which are transported into the US from Mexico.

The meth found at the Homerville home would have resulted in the production of more than 55 pounds of crystal meth.