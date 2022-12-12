Couple awakened to naked man standing over woman, Georgia deputies say

Haralson County sheriff deputies arrested a naked man they say broke into a couple’s home on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to a home on Bentley Road just before 6 a.m. after receiving reports of a naked man being in the home.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene and saw a naked man running from the back of the home toward the front and caught the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

Terry Mosley, 50, of Buchanan, Georgia, was arrested as police investigated the scene. Homeowners told police that they woke up to a naked man in the master bedroom standing over the woman homeowner.

When confronted by the homeowners, Mosley left the room, the couple told police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Mosley is charged with burglary and other offenses, and police said he could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

IN OTHER NEWS: