Couple awakened to naked man standing over woman, Georgia deputies say
Haralson County sheriff deputies arrested a naked man they say broke into a couple’s home on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police responded to a home on Bentley Road just before 6 a.m. after receiving reports of a naked man being in the home.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene and saw a naked man running from the back of the home toward the front and caught the suspect.
TRENDING STORIES:
Emory Healthcare responds to viral TikTok of 4 nurses making fun of patients
‘I ain’t angry:’ Ga. men speak out after spending 25 years in prison for murder they didn’t commit
Terry Mosley, 50, of Buchanan, Georgia, was arrested as police investigated the scene. Homeowners told police that they woke up to a naked man in the master bedroom standing over the woman homeowner.
When confronted by the homeowners, Mosley left the room, the couple told police.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Mosley is charged with burglary and other offenses, and police said he could face additional charges as the investigation continues.
IN OTHER NEWS: