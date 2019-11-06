Couple blindsided by $11,000 surprise medical bill. Here's what you can do to protect yourself (ABC News)

Tom Saputo was shocked when he received a surprise medical bill for $51,000 for an air ambulance. His insurance covered most of the bill for the helicopter, but his family said they were told they still owed $11,000.

"How are we going to pay for this?” his wife Dana, 53, told ABC News. “It’s hanging over our heads.”

The Newbury Park, California, family was devastated when Tom, once an avid outdoorsman, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Needing a double lung transplant to survive, Saputo was transported by a helicopter on July 14, 2018, to a medical facility for the operation. The Saputos did it -- no questions asked.

“How could you even concentrate on something like that when your husband is dying?” Dana said.

Tom, now 63, survived the transplant and his family is grateful for the care he received. They say they made sure everything was in-network. The transplant, which cost $36,000, was fully covered by their insurance.

But they say they were blindsided by their $11,000 portion of the $51,000 ride to the hospital, which they later discovered was out-of-network. Anthem, the Saputos’s insurer, told ABC News that "the costs for his transport were paid in accordance with his benefits plan."

The air ambulance company, Air Methods, sought the Saputos’ assistance repeatedly in obtaining additional funds from the insurance company. ABC News contacted Air Methods regarding the Saputos' case. Afterwards the Saputos were told they no longer owed any money. The company, Air Methods, said in a statement: "We engaged in the appeals process to receive the full payment…because Mr. Saputo was extremely cooperative…we were able to provide him a zero balance…"

Four in 10 insured American say they've received a surprise medical bill, according to a 2018 poll by Kaiser Health News. ABC News found out about the Saputos’ case through Kaiser Health News’ and National Public Radio’s series which investigates medical bills.

"These are submissions from hard-working people trying to do the right thing in a system that is very broken," Elisabeth Rosenthal, Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief, told ABC News. "Air ambulances are the single most common complaint in our database."

More than half of all air ambulance bills are out-of-network, according to a 2017 Health Affairs study. Two thirds of medical helicopters are privately owned, according to the American Hospital Association.

What's being done about surprise billing

Nearly 80% of Americans want legislation to protect patients from surprise medical billing, according to a 2019 Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

Last May, President Donald Trump called for an end to surprise bills. ABC News spoke with Representatives Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey and Greg Walden of Oregon, who are co-sponsors of the No Surprises Act, one of several bipartisan bills that would regulate surprise medical bills and protect consumers in certain situations. The House Committee on Energy and Commerce, of which Pallone is Chairman, passed it and it’s awaiting to be voted on by the full House.