Couple breaks into Gwinnett home, kidnaps man and steals car before shooting at officers, police say

Gwinnett County police have arrested two people they say broke into a man’s home, stole his car and kidnapping before firing at police officers.

Police said around 4:20 p.m., they responded to reports of a home invasion on Chappell Lane in Doraville. Dispatchers learned that a man and woman forced their way inside the home.

Police said Jesus Ruiz, 25, and Wendy Perez, 30, stole the victim’s keys and kidnapped him.

Officers who responded to the scene saw the victim’s black vehicle driving away from the home. Police says Ruiz fired at officers before stopping on Spalding Lane in Sandy Springs.

Ruiz ran away and but was found and taken into custody by the Gwinnett Police K9 unit. Perez was arrested when the car was stopped.

Police have not released the name of the victim or given a motive for the kidnapping.

Ruiz and Perez were both charged with home invasion, kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle and armed robbery. Ruiz was also charged with aggravated assault.