Couple busted for selling salt as fentanyl and methamphetamine

Oct. 26—WILKES-BARRE — A couple using fake names on social media were arrested after they attempted to swindle a drug buyer by passing off salt as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Amanda Lyn Fetch, 38, and her boyfriend, James Mitchell Reynolds, 27, were captured by Wilkes-Barre City Police Anti-Crime Unit and troopers with the state police Troop P Vice/Narcotics when they served arrest warrants for them at their Caffery Street, Wilkes-Barre, residence Tuesday.

Court records say Fetch, known as Ana Stoss, set up a sale to exchange fentanyl and methamphetamine for cash using an online messenger service.

When the deal was confirmed, arrangements were made to meet in the area of Cummiskey and Solomon streets.

Fetch told the drug buyer she was ill and as going to be "sending her man" instead, court records say.

Reynolds, known as Ruga Brim, allegedly met up with the buyer, exchanging cash during a handshake, and began walking on Cummiskey Street. They turned around when Reynolds dropped a fast food bag.

After dropping the bag, Reynolds instructed the buyer to walk back and pick up the bag that was later found to contain salt or a sugary type substance, court records say.

Fetch and Reynolds were arraigned on charges of representing a non-controlled substance as a controlled substance. Fetch was further charged with criminal use of communication facility and Reynolds charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fetch was released on $10,000 unsecured bail and Reynolds was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

Court records say Fetch and Reynolds were charged by Wilkes-Barre police for operating a stole vehicle when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker in the area of Academy and West River Streets on April 23. Fetch jumped out of the vehicle while screaming for help and provided police with false information while Reynolds initiated a pursuit that was eventually terminated due to public safety, court records say.