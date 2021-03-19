Couple caught on camera stealing valuable items from Columbia Catholic church

Bristow Marchant
·1 min read

Two people walked into a Columbia church on Thursday and walked out with valuable items, and the church caught them on tape.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church posted images captured from security footage of a man and a woman entering the church around 1 p.m. Moments later, the pair walked out with candlesticks of “significant value,” according to the church.

St. Joseph’s shared images of the two on its Facebook and Instagram pages. As of Friday morning, the Facebook post had 1,200 shares.

Comments on the post labeled the pair “heathens” and noted the sacrilege of stealing from a church.

“I hope they repent and send them back to the church,” one said.

Others said the two must have been at a particularly low point in life to take the candlesticks straight out of the Devine Street church.

“I don’t know what’s worse, the crime that was committed or the hate and name calling on this post,” one commenter said. “Maybe pray for them instead.”

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 803-252-2911 or St. Joseph’s at 803-254-7646 or email info@stjosephcolumbia.org.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman Known for Sneaking Onto Flights Arrested at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

    Nicknamed the "serial stowaway" for frequently sneaking onto flights, Marilyn Hartman was arrested for fleeing a facility and heading towards O'Hare Airport.

  • A Texas-size failure, followed by a familiar Texas response: Blame California

    California had nothing to do with the failure of the power grid in Texas. But its shadow hangs over every facet of the Lone Star State's meltdown.

  • Widowed teacher scammed out of $228,000 for North Carolina solar farm, feds say

    According to prosecutors, she’s been reduced to “driv(ing) a vehicle that is over two decades old and frequently eat(ing) peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.”

  • Heavily armed Texas man arrested near vice presidential residence, D.C. police say

    The Secret Service detained a man outside the official vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday and District of Columbia police arrested him on a weapons charge, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police said. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the residence due to ongoing renovations. The Secret Service had been tipped off by an intelligence bulletin from Texas. The man they detained, identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio, is being held on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, a rifle, unregistered ammunition, and a device that feeds 30-round clips of ammunition to the rifle. New: Texas man arrested outside VP Kamala Harris' official residence at the US Naval Observatory Wednesday was in possession of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines, according to DC police report. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 18, 2021 Nobody was injured. More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Beware the lonely, angry menWhite House slammed after reportedly asking staffers to resign over past marijuana use: 'This is absolute bulls---'

  • This Self-Watering Raised Planter Will Make Gardening Easier Than Ever

    Say goodbye to worrying about watering your plants once and for all. Plus, your back will thank you for less bending over.

  • Detroit Tigers tickets will soon be for sale, but leave your neck gaiters and cash at home

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday eased coronavirus-related restrictions on outdoor venues, which means more Detroit Tigers fans can attend games.

  • Why It's Important to Let Your Dog Sniff, Unrushed, During Walks

    An expert explains how, like humans, our pets need mental and physical exercise.

  • Coronavirus news: No delay to UK lockdown lifting as European countries resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine

    Follow the latest updates as they happened

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said if the Vaccine is Safe for Children

    Three COVID-19 vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson&Johnson—have been deemed safe and efficacable for the adult population, and are currently being injected into the arms of Americans. The next question on everyone’s minds? Are the vaccines safe for children? During Wednesday’s White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed the answer. Read on to find out whether Dr. Fauci believes the COVID vaccines are safe for children—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci Studies are Now OngoingDr. Fauci started off by explaining that multiple studies are under way to offer a conclusive answer to the question of whether the current vaccines are safe for children. “Right now, there are a couple of studies from multiple companies looking at vaccines in children,” he explained. However he pointed out that while they “are looking at both safety and immunogenicity” they aren’t focused on “vaccine efficacy signals, because you would need tens of thousands of people in those trials,” he said. “We're trying to do bridging studies to show comparable immunogenicity at the same time, looking at safety.”He also revealed that the studies focus on different age groups. “We will know answers to that for high school level individuals, by the time we get to the fall.” For other ages, Moderna just started a de-escalation study this past week, looking at groups of kids from “12 to nine, nine years to six years, six years to two years and six months to two years,” he revealed. “We're going to be looking at multiple aspects of safety.” While there is currently no definitive answer to the question, he is quite confident that the findings will support the vaccine as safe for children of all ages. “There is really no biological reason at all to indicate or even predict that you would even see any modification of the genetic profile when you're dealing with an MRNA which has no way of integrating into the genome of a cell,” he said. “So it is a question that gets asked frequently, but there's no biological mechanism why we can see how that would happen. We're going to be looking at all aspects of safety, but I really don't predict you're going to see anything in that space.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to GetHow to Stay Safe During the PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Mother of murder victim blasts D.A. Gascon for criminal justice reforms

    Desiree Andrande reacts to the LA district attorney's criminal justice measures on 'America's Newsroom'

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Slide On Fed Bank News, Bond Yields; FedEx Rallies, Nike Falls On Earnings

    Earnings news lifted FedEx and Ollie's, and sent Nike to the bottom of the Dow, as stocks fell into early losses Friday.

  • Man used Grindr dating app in plot to kidnap, dismember gay men in Louisiana, feds say

    If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

  • 'Understaffed and overworked': Fudge calls for $100B boost in HUD funds

    The agency's annual budget has hovered around $55 billion in recent years.

  • Intact bronze bull unearthed in ancient Olympia

    An observant archaeologist discovered a horn of the bull protruding from the earth near the Temple of Zeus, during work in the site in Olympia.Burn marks on the sediments removed from the figurine, which is well preserved and intact, lead archaeologists to believe it was an offering to the father of the mythological gods.The figurine is dated between 1050 and 700 B.C. The bull played a significant role in life and was a symbol in ancient Greece. The ancient Olympic games began in 776 B.C. and were held in honour of Zeus. Athletes would converge on Olympia from across the country to take part in the event. Devotees would make votive offerings during sacrifices at the sanctuary of Zeus, while the games were in progress.

  • Family affair for Friesens: Husband-wife pairing set for Bristol dirt debut

    Stewart and Jessica Friesen have competed against each other before in multiple sprint car and modified divisions, teaming up as a formidable husband-wife combination at local and regional dirt-track venues. They haven’t formed a 1-2 punch on quite as large a stage as they plan to next weekend, with both Friesens entered in the NASCAR […]

  • Room with a view: Investors check out Italy's top hotels

    International investors are casting an eye over some of Italy's grandest hotels whose family owners may be persuaded to part with properties that can be refurbished in time for tourists to return. Italian tourism agency ENIT sees visitor numbers bouncing back to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 2023, but investors hope the wait will prove too long for many struggling owners. "M&A activity is concentrated on trophy assets for which the pandemic has been a game-changer: family owners that would never have considered selling in the past are now willing to hold discussions," said Marco Zalamena, head of hospitality at consultants EY.

  • “I Cried Every Day”: Healthcare Workers Explain Why They’re Leaving Their Jobs

    Tanya Wildes, MD, is one of those doctors who was born, not made. She’s known that medicine was her calling since she was four years old, when she instinctively reset her sister’s dislocated finger (please don’t try it at home, she warns). And yet last August, after 12 years of practicing medicine, she decided to resign from her job as an oncologist in St. Louis, MO — and, at least for now, leave medicine altogether. Dr. Wildes, who requested her workplace not be named for fear of retaliation, remembers three specific events that led to her decision to leave the field she adored. The first occurred after a long day of working with patients. When she came home, her son wanted to fly his model airplane in the park. She said no. “I knew if it crashed into a tree or something, he’d be devastated and I just knew I couldn’t comfort him,” Dr. Wildes remembers. “I had nothing left to give.” The second event took place the following week, when Dr. Wildes went on a roadtrip with her family. She read books, played with her son, laughed, and even climbed a tree. “I didn’t cry that entire week,” she recalls. “Then I went back to work and cried every day. I’d struggled with seasons of depression before, and I know that depression doesn’t go on and off like a light switch. This was situational.” Not long after that, she was speaking with her older sister about her challenges, and floated the idea of quitting. “She’d championed me as a woman in medicine my entire life, but she immediately said, ‘Yes, that’s what you have to do,’” Dr. Wildes says. That conversation was event number three, she says: “It became absolutely clear. I needed to leave.” DashDividers_1_500x100 Dr. Wildes is just one member of what appears to be the beginning of a mass exodus of medical professionals from their field. About 40% of nurses considered leaving or planned to leave their job in the next six months, according to a 2021 American Nurses Foundation survey of 22,316 nurses. To compare, the turnover rate for bedside registered nurses in 2019 was just under 16%. Between March and June of last year, 8% of doctors closed their practices due to COVID-19, with 43% of physicians reducing their staff because of the pandemic, a June 2020 survey by The Physicians Foundation found. The stressors of the pandemic have taken their toll on pretty much every corner of society, but the strain has been particularly pernicious for medical professionals, who have faced a combination of uniquely frustrating, taxing, and even traumatic circumstances. Lynn Howie, MD, left her oncology job in a rural area in the South this January for a variety of reasons: a lack of PPE, untenable staff cuts that left her without support, and worries about spreading the virus to her family or catching it herself. Some doctors also shouldered significant financial burdens, since the pandemic had increased their overhead costs (due to stricter PPE requirements) while reducing their patient volumes (as many people began delaying non-essential care). Prior to March 2020, Dr. Wildes was already juggling her work with cancer patients, her research projects, and her family. “Before COVID-19, there was just enough bandwidth in our lives to deal with any extra issues that arose,” she says. “It meant that if someone got a flat tire, we could handle it. But a pandemic? No. That pushed everything from being at 93% capacity to being at 102% capacity all of the time.” She pushed through for as long as she could, but when the strain began taking her away from ability to spend time with her son and husband, she knew enough was enough. Mental health concerns and burnout are major reasons droves of healthcare workers are leaving their field. More than half of doctors, nurses, and emergency responders working with COVID patients could be at risk for mental health conditions, including acute traumatic stress, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and insomnia, according to a University of Utah Health study conducted in April and May 2020. ICU workers are especially at risk for meeting the threshold of post-traumatic stress disorder, research King’s College London released in January 2021 indicates. “Everyone is dealing with the mental health impacts of the pandemic, but if you’re a healthcare worker, you have an extra burden of constantly being seen as a hero,” says Michi Fu, PhD, professor and licensed psychologist. “We feel like we have to be a little bit superhuman. In a field where you save others, there’s much higher risk of burnout than other professions already, and now there’s more vicarious traumatization of seeing what others are going through with COVID-19, sometimes being the last one to pass a message along from a loved one.” And the mental load is even heavier for healthcare workers who are people of color, Dr. Fu adds. They have seen firsthand how Black, Latinx, and Indigenous patients die of the virus at higher rates. Additionally, many Asian American doctors have experienced more racism during the pandemic, amid a backdrop of increased violence targeting Asian people. Many point to former President Donald Trump’s comments referring to COVID-19 as the “China virus” as a catalyst that encouraged anti-Asian sentiments and hate. Lucy Li, MD, an anesthesiology resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, says that after a shift in March, a man began following her, yelling profanities. He shouted, “Why are you Chinese people killing everyone? Why the f— are you killing us?” Dr. Li was terrified. “Even though I knew the hate was out there, I was shocked still when it happened to me directly,” she says. She was also offended: She was risking her health every day to save lives, not harm them. Pre-pandemic, Dr. Li already had mental health support, including a therapist, which she says made all the difference in her ability to move past the incident and continue doing her job. She praises her hospital for setting up support systems for residents. Her director even helped create a national program called Emotional PPE, which connects medical professionals with free mental health services. But not all healthcare workers can access this type of support, in part due to a pervasive stigma around mental illness among medical professionals. Research presented at the American Psychiatric Association’s annual meeting showed that the suicide rate among physicians is more than double that of the general population, and yet other studies have shown that few seek out mental health care. Approximately 50% of physicians have experienced inappropriate anger, tearfulness, or anxiety as a result of COVID-19’s impact, yet only 13% of physicians have sought medical attention for a mental health problem caused by COVID-19, according to The Physicians Foundation’s September 2020 survey. Medical professionals often cite fear of retaliation for seeking support; they could be concerned that asking for help could interfere with their licensing, according to a 2017 study in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Others feel they don’t have the time or bandwidth to seek help, due to their demanding workloads, Dr. Li adds. These and other barriers can lead to burnout, more folks leaving medicine — and even more dire consequences. DashDividers_1_500x100 Lorna Breen and Jennifer Breen Feist Lorna Breen, MD, died by suicide in April 2020. She was a sister, a “cool aunt” to her eight nieces and nephews, and an emergency room director at New York Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan. “She was always helping people, and jumped into action whenever she could,” Corey Feist, Dr. Breen’s brother-in-law, tells Refinery29. He recalls a time a cab he was sharing with Dr. Breen bumped into a cyclist’s tire. The driver got out to assess the damage, and the cyclist punched him square in the face. “Lorna immediately flipped into, ‘I’m an ER doctor, and I’m going to take care of everyone,’” remembers Feist, who is chief executive officer of the University of Virginia Physicians Group. This attitude was typical for her. Even when she contracted COVID-19 last spring, after weeks of working on the front lines of the pandemic, she made PPE care packages to send to her coworkers while she was home sick, Feist says. She returned to the emergency room and worked 12-hour shifts, often staying late to help out at a time when supplies were scarce and hospitals in New York were overwhelmed. On April 9, 2020, though, she called her sister, Jennifer Breen Feist, and said she couldn’t get out of her chair. She hadn’t slept in a week and was overworked, Dr. Breen’s family noted. Although she’d had no prior mental health problems, she was struggling now — but she was afraid to seek help. A few weeks later, she died by suicide. Suicide is always complex and multifactorial, but physician suicide is all too common, says Gary Price, MD, president of the Physicians Foundation. “A little more than one physician per day dies by suicide — 400 doctors a year,” he says. “That means a million patients lose their doctor. This is not something we can accept as the status quo.” “Our New York-Presbyterian and Columbia family continues to mourn the passing of Dr. Lorna Breen,” said a spokesperson for NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “Dr. Breen was a heroic, remarkably skilled, compassionate, and dedicated clinical leader who cared deeply for her patients and colleagues. “Throughout the COVID crisis, our hospitals have faced unprecedented challenges, and our doctors, nurses, and other frontline healthcare workers have answered these challenges in heroic ways,” the statement continues. “We have worked to give them the support and resources they need to fight for every life while protecting their own health and safety.” After Dr. Breen’s story was published in The New York Times, Corey Feist says that their family received an onslaught of messages from physicians saying they had similar fears around asking for mental health support. The family founded the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation and, along with Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, is working to pass federal legislation to prevent and treat burnout and mental health conditions among healthcare professionals. The bill was just approved for funding, and has bipartisan support. “I can’t underscore enough that there’s a huge gap in understanding across the healthcare industry of the strategies that’ll work to improve mental health among healthcare professionals,” adds Corey Feist. “And the healthcare industry needs to act now to support the well-being of their workforce or we’re at risk of losing a large segment of our caregivers.” In order to effectively treat this problem, hospitals, licensing boards, and healthcare institutions across the country and globe will need to come together, says Neil Greenberg, MD FRCPsych, a professor who researches mental health in military and healthcare settings at King’s College London. He suggests training managers to better identify the warning signs of mental health issues and to feel confident speaking with staff about their wellbeing. Setting up peer support groups can also be beneficial. “Nurses have been through probably the worst year of their careers — they’ve had such pressure and trauma and relentless work,” says Jill Maben, OBE, PhD, RN, a professor of health services research and nursing who has been studying nurses’ wellbeing for 20 years. “But what seems to help nurses most is talking to each other.” During the pandemic, it’s been difficult to have casual get-togethers, however. Formal peer groups, like those provided in the Schwartz Rounds program (available in parts of the U.S. and other countries) give healthcare workers a regularly scheduled time to get together and talk to the emotional, social, and ethical issues that take place at work in a supportive way that can be cathartic. “It needs to be okay to say, ‘I’ve made these decisions and I’m not sure I’ve got it right,’” Dr. Greenberg says. “Everybody has been in the same storm, maybe not the same boat. There have been no right answers over the last year. The story can’t be, ‘It’s all my fault’ or ‘It’s all my bosses’ fault,’ but that we’re all in this terrible storm together.” Without meaningful dialogue, the right resources, and manager support, the mental health of medical professionals will continue to suffer and they will continue to leave the field. When that happens, “it inevitably impacts patients,” Dr. Price says. “They lose access to healthcare. There’s going to be a growing problem of physician shortage over the next 10 years. This is felt mostly in rural areas where the doctor who leaves may be the only doctor around.” DashDividers_1_500x100 When it comes to quitting jobs, everyone has to make the decision that’s right for them and their mental health. But Dr. Greenberg suggests that medical professionals who are thinking of leaving their field consider seeking treatment first: Speak to your manager if you can, look into a program like Emotional PPE, or talk to a friend or family member you trust. “We know that many healthcare staff have expressed an intention to leave the profession, and it is likely that many of those intentions are linked to poor mental health,” Dr. Greenberg says. “People think if they leave, things will automatically get better. But that’s often not the case.” Dr. Wildes, however, says she’s confident that leaving her job was the right call for her. “Leaving was a decision I made in great mental wellness, as a protective strategy for my mental health,” she says. “If I had continued to persist, I think it could have caused depression or led me towards burnout. I’m grateful I had the privilege to be able to leave.” She plans to go back into medicine in some capacity at some point in the next year or two, but in the meantime she is enjoying spending extra time with her son. “My biggest fear when I was working was that when my son was 80 he’d tell his grandkids about the pandemic and his memory would be, ‘My mom was really a mess,’” she reflects. “But on New Year’s Eve, I asked him what he would say if he could go back to the beginning of 2020 and warn himself about what was ahead,” Dr. Wildes says. “He looked at me quizzically and said, ‘It wasn’t that bad a year.’ And for me, that was enough.” If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433. If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Inside The Fierce Hunt For Leftover VaccinesWhat Is Post-Traumatic Growth?Why Do I Feel Guilty About Getting The Vaccine?

  • The Queen's 'Some Recollections May Vary' Statement Was 'Underlying Jab' at Meghan and Harry's Interview

    Buckingham Palace released a short, 61-word statement in response to the interview on behalf of the monarch two days after it aired

  • Boy brings purse left outside to neighbor's front door

    A doorbell camera caught a young man biking around the neighborhood when he saw a purse left on a car. He took it to the front door and pedaled away.

  • Jordyn Woods responds to rumours her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns was unfaithful

    She says the screenshots have been faked