Couple charged in 3 ABQ robberies, suspected in others

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Jul. 24—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have arrested a couple suspected of robbing and shoplifting from multiple convenience stores and gas stations over the past six months.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said Adrian Aragon, 30, and his girlfriend, Alexis Abeyta, 26, are suspected in seven robberies between January and April, including targeting the same southwest area store four times.

Court records show the couple is only charged in three incidents at this point, during which they allegedly stole thousands in cigarettes and merchandise.

Atkins said the pair were arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. They are each charged with robbery, three counts of shoplifting and several conspiracy charges related to robbery and shoplifting.

Attorneys for the couple could not be reached Saturday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

On Jan. 30, police responded to a shoplifting at a Murphy's Express near Wyoming and Constitution NE and a robbery at a Speedway near Coors and Interstate 40 and, on April 7, at a Circle K near 98th and Sage SW.

Employees told officers a couple walked in, went behind the counter and stole up to $2,000 in cigarettes and other merchandise. At the Speedway, a cashier told police she was pushed out of the way by the suspects.

Police recovered Aragon's fingerprints at two of the scenes and learned the pair fled in a white Hyundai with a black hood in another. On April 8, police found the white Hyundai abandoned on the West Side and learned it was stolen from Abeyta's stepfather.

The stepfather told police Abeyta and Aragon are addicted to drugs and he knows they have robbed several businesses around town — identifying them in surveillance footage from at least one of the robberies.

During the investigation, detectives learned of 14 similar robberies involving a man and a woman but could not confirm Abeyta and Aragon were involved.

The couple were both charged in 2016 with five counts of shoplifting and conspiracy. Abeyta's case was later dismissed. It's unclear what became of the case against Aragon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bumble Match Turns in Capitol Rioter Accused of Hitting Cops With Metal Whip

    FBI/Criminal ComplaintWhen engaged in criminal activity, one would usually try to flee the scene shortly after. Accused Capitol rioter Andrew Taake, however, apparently tried to score a hot date first.A criminal complaint filed Friday against Taake alleges that the Houston native attacked police officers on Jan. 6 with a metal whip and pepper spray—then bragged about it on the dating app Bumble. He now faces six charges related to the attack. The allegations were first reported by HuffPost.The F

  • GM issues new recall for nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co said Friday it is issuing a new recall for nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide for fire risks after reports of two fires and will replace defective battery modules as needed. The Bolt EVs were recalled in November for fire risks and at least one of the two new fires was in a vehicle that had already had the software update released as part of that recall. The latest recall comes after GM and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regulators last week urged Bolt owners to park their vehicles outside and away from homes after charging.

  • French citizen arrested in Madagascan murder plot: minister

    Madagascan police have arrested two former French military members suspected in a plot to kill the nation's president, officials told Reuters on Friday.Police have also tightened the security of president Andry Rajoelina in the wake of the arrests, which follow a months-long investigation.Among the suspects, one is a French citizen, two others have dual French and Malagasy nationalities, while the remaining three are Malagasy.On Friday state TV showed images of a bag full of cash, weapons and documents, allegedly discovered during a raid on one of the suspects' homes.The country's public security minister earlier alleged the suspects entered the country as economic operators to, quote, “hide their evil plans.”A spokesperson for the French armed forces told Reuters he had no comment. The former French colony of 26 million people has been embattled by political violence, instability and poverty for years.In 2019, Rajoelina was sworn in as president after a hard-fought election where his rival challenged him in court over fraud allegations.Officials said Friday that the investigation into the murder plot was ongoing.

  • How to Watch Team USA Men's Basketball at Tokyo Olympics

    Basketball has been a fixture at the Olympics since 1936 when the first mens tournament was held. Womens basketball was added in 1976 and has been held in every Olympics since.

  • Former salesman pleads guilty to role in doping racehorses

    A former sales representative for a Kentucky company that marketed a performance-enhancing drug used with racehorses pleaded guilty Friday to a criminal charge stemming from what federal prosecutors in New York called a "widespread, corrupt" doping scheme. Michael Kegley conspired with trainers, veterinarians and others to make misbranded drugs, secretly administer them to racehorses and cheat bettors in the $100 billion global racehorse industry, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, Kegley marketed SGF-1000, the same adulterated and misbranded performance-enhancing drug that Maximum Security was given when he briefly placed first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference.

  • How Are Some Vaccinated People Still Getting COVID-19? Here's What You Need to Know About

    This does *not* mean the vaccine isn't working, experts say.

  • 20 Trader Joe's Products Under $10 You'll Want to Buy Forever

    Stock up on these affordable finds the next time you head to TJ's.

  • Saturday Sessions: Allison Russell performs "The Runner"

    Allison Russell was born in Montreal, she’s a founding member of three critically acclaimed groups, but now she’s found her voice as a solo artist ⁠—performing a special headline set this Sunday at the prestigious Newport Folk Festival. From her new album “Outside Child,” Allison Russell performs "The Runner."

  • James Brown's Family Settles 15-Year Legal Battle Over Estate

    A legal battle over the rights to singer James Brown's estate has finally been settled after 15 years since the Godfather of Soul died in 2006. Attorney David Black told The Associated Press on Saturday that members of Brown's family reached an agreement on July 9. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Brown's estate and his song catalog have been valued at anywhere between $5 million to $100 million, according to the AP. James Brown, known for "I Feel Good" and "A Man's World" and for his

  • Question not whether AMD can take market share from Intel, but just how much

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. enters its next earnings report more of a threat to its larger rival Intel Corp. as it has ever been, where the question has become how much market share can the smaller company snatch before the larger one can right its own ship.

  • In the Biden era, Rehoboth Beach joins the ranks of presidential retreats

    Presidents tend to select vacation spots that fit their personalities.

  • There's a New British Period Drama Coming to Amazon Prime (& it Belongs on Your Radar)

    Looking for another period drama to binge before the summer ends? Amazon Prime is answering your prayers because it’s dropping...

  • Shocking footage of supermarket brawl shows man in 'Spider-Man' costume going berserk and knocking out a female employee

    Videos from an incident on Thursday night at an Asda in south London show a man kicking a female employee in the throat and punching her in the face.

  • After a widow put her $1.5 million mansion on the market, a group of 'sovereign citizens' moved in, changed the locks, and tried to claim it as their own

    At least two of the squatters have since been arrested, including a dentist and a convicted sex offender, The Baltimore Sun reported.

  • Group of NYC suspects seen beating 61-year-old woman with kitchen pot and stealing her walker: Video

    The New York City Police Department is looking for suspects seen beating a 61-year-old woman with a kitchen pot before making off with several of her personal items, including her walker.

  • The anti-Florida man voiced his opinion at a gas station. Now, he’s got a felony rap

    Alex Lasnik, a Cape Coral Floridian, apparently doesn’t like the current state of affairs in his state, and he isn’t shy about expressing his opinions.

  • My Rapist Got A 406-Year Prison Term. Here's What Happened When He Was Up For Parole.

    "The 'ski mask rapist' terrorized at least 25 women. The deputy DA called him 'arguably the most vicious and horrific serial rapist' in the county’s history."

  • Indian court extends custody of businessman in porn film case

    An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry. Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday, he appeared before the court for his bail hearing. The court ordered Kundra into police custody until July 27, S Chaitanya, Mumbai police spokesman, told Reuters.

  • ‘Avenge Her Murder’: The Grisly Killing of an Ex-Diplomat’s Daughter Ignites a Wave of Fury Worldwide

    Zahra HaiderFour days after the headless body of a former Pakistani diplomat’s young daughter was discovered in Islamabad, her death has ignited a wave of fury across the globe and sparked calls for stronger protections for women in Pakistan. Near the Toronto waterfront, writer and activist Zahra Haider—who grew up with both the 27-year-old victim, Noor Mukadam, and her alleged killer, Zahir Jaffer—hosted a vigil in Queen’s Park on Friday night. Haider opened the vigil with a quote from writer M

  • Philadelphia officer shown deleting cellphone video of arrest charged with tampering

    A Philadelphia officer who appeared to delete video footage of an arrest from a suspect’s cell phone has been apprehended […] The post Philadelphia officer shown deleting cellphone video of arrest charged with tampering appeared first on TheGrio.