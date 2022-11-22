Couple charged with alleged abuse of nine children at Wallingford home daycare

A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend were arrested and charged in connection with the alleged abuse of nine children in her care, police said.

The Wallingford Police Department charged 61-year-old daycare owner Brenda L. Fornal and her 66-year-old boyfriend Grant Freer for risk of injury to children at Fornal’s daycare located at her home on Ridgetop Road, according to the Wallingford Police Department.

The abuse was initially reported to the Department of Children and Families on Aug. 28, police said.

The Wallingford Detective Division discovered that nine children were alleged victims of verbal and physical abuse while at Fornal’s home daycare, according to police. During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that developed probable cause, police said.

Warrants were issued for the couple after a nearly three-month-long investigation, and the pair turned themselves in on Tuesday, police said.

Fornal was charged with nine counts of risk of injury to a child, voyeurism with malice, seven counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree threatening and fourth-degree sexual assault, police said.

Her bond was set at $125,000, according to police.

Greer was charged with conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a child and his bond was set at $1,000, police said.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on Dec. 23, police said.