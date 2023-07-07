Couple charged after allegedly feeding baby meth

Jul. 6—A St. Joseph couple is facing charges after allegedly delivering a baby in the back of a truck while the mother was high and then putting methamphetamine in the infant's bottle.

Geoff C. Taylor, 55, and Jada N. Minter, 23, both are charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. In addition, he is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and she is charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to Buchanan County court documents.

Both were arrested on June 23 in the 1700 block of Faraon Street.

Minter gave birth at about 4 a.m. on June 21 in the back of a pickup with her boyfriend, Taylor, present, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. However, the couple did not go to the hospital, allegedly because Minter was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time, the court documents say.

The baby later exhibited signs of withdrawal, so the couple allegedly added meth to the baby's bottle "to reduce symptoms," according to the probable cause statement.

A search warrant was executed at the couple's Faraon Street home and five firearms along with multiple syringes that field tested positive for methamphetamine were found, court documents say. Both Minter and Taylor are convicted felons and prohibited from owning firearms, according to the probable cause statement.

When Minter was taken into custody, a small bag with a white crystal substance was found in her possession, a court document says.

Taylor is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, and Minter is set for a 10 a.m. hearing on Friday, July 14. Both have been denied bail and currently are held in the Buchanan County Jail.

Minter also has an ongoing charge from December for unlawful possession of a firearm, which does not change the current charges against her but could affect the recommended sentence if she is convicted, Buchanan County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Parmenter said.

The baby was hospitalized following the arrests of Taylor and Minter, Parmenter said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.