Couple charged after baby found blue, cold to touch in Grand Haven car

GRAND HAVEN — A Grand Haven father and mother await their next court dates for the felony charges of second degree child abuse, according to documents from the Ottawa County District Court.

According to court records, Philip Nass and Crystal Kanouse were under the influence of “methamphetamine and other drugs to the point of passing out in a vehicle” while their 4-month-old baby was in the backseat on Jan. 29 in Grand Haven.

“The vehicle was parked on the wrong side of the road, not running for an extended period of time in sub freezing temperatures, causing the 4-month-old baby’s feet to be blue and skin cold to the touch,” a court document reads. “The carseat was not attached to the base in the vehicle, there was no coat, blanket or socks on the child. The child had defecated and urinated on himself and neither parties knew when the last time the baby was fed.

“Lastly, the child’s head was slightly deformed from being in the car seat for an extended period of time.”

Nass, 32, and Kanouse, 30, were “unresponsive when EMS arrived” after a witness called 911 after seeing the baby in the backseat, according to police.

Nass is charged with one count of child abuse second degree, a felony punishable by up to 10 years; and one count of habitual offender fourth offense, a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

Kanouse is charged with one count of child abuse second degree, a felony punishable by up to 10 years.

Bond for both was set at $50,000 cash, and both were ordered to have no contact with their minor children.

According to Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke, night shift officers found Nass and Kanouse driving on Beechtree Street on Feb. 22 and took them into custody.

“We are grateful for the person that stopped and called 911. The baby very likely would have died had he remained in the car,” Hawke said.

The baby has since recovered and has been placed into foster care, according to a WZZM-13 article.

In the court transcript acquired by WZZM-13, a detective told the judge: “When I asked them if they remembered the last time they had fed their baby, they said no. I asked them the last time they changed their baby, they said no. They didn’t recall the previous day. They don’t recall if they fed him two nights ago. I asked both if they felt their son was in appropriate care right now and they told me no.”

