Couple charged with burglarizing Tupelo house twice

Jan. 14—TUPELO — A Tupelo couple is facing multiple felony charges after breaking into the same house twice.

The man and woman were caught the day after they allegedly pawned stolen items at a Tupelo business. Both were charged with burglary of a dwelling last week.

Jreasrick Alexander Reno, 33, of 3297 Forest Hill, Belden, has an extensive prior criminal record and is being held on a $200,000 bond. Candace Alexandria Spates, 26, of 320 Monument Drive, Tupelo, has no record and has been cooperating with police. Her bond was set at a total of $10,000.

Police say Spates drove her boyfriend, Reno, to a President Avenue house being remodeled. He allegedly entered the house and stole some items. They reportedly left, then returned to steal more items. The purloined items included a small refrigerator, two space heaters, a sander, a cordless power tool set, a microwave and two motion detectors.

A Tupelo detective located some of the items at a pawn shop, got the names of the suspects. More of the stolen items were found in their car. Both were arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen said the court is very familiar with Reno, who is also facing a car theft charge out of Shannon and on probation for a prior felony.

"We got him into two different rehabs and he left both of them," Allen said.

If convicted, the burglary of a dwelling charge carries a minimum sentence of three years and a maximum of 25 years for each count.

william.moore@djournal.com