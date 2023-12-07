Couple charged with burglarizing Unadilla home

Dec. 7—State police announced the arrest of two people following a burglary in Unadilla.

According to an email from Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska, troopers arrested Thomas Hewitt, 49, of Worcester and Kimberly Steeley, 33, of Decatur, after an investigation revealed they unlawfully entered a home on Robin Williams Road in the town of Unadilla and were in possession of long guns. She said that the two knew the person who lived in the house and it wasn't a random act. The victim was not home at the time of the incident.

The two were arrested Dec. 5, and charged with first-degree burglary-display firearm, a class B felony. They were processed at the Sidney barracks and transported to Otsego County Correctional Facility for arraignment.