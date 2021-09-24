Couple charged with burglary of storage units

Sep. 23—Crossville police responding to a burglary in progress report earlier this month have charged two people with breaking into the units with the intent to steal items from inside.

Timothy Dale Ports Jr., 36, 499 Riverbend Dr., and Sierra Shae Kirst Easterly, 29, 307 E. Main St., Pleasant Hill, are charged with burglary and theft (intent to commit theft).

Easterly was also charged with violation of bond conditions because of an order of protection on her by the renter of the unit.

On Sept. 3, Crossville Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at storage units off West Ave., according to Sgt. Jared South's report.

The renter of the unit was present when officers arrived, and he told police he had interrupted a man and woman in the process of breaking into the storage unit he had rented.

The two were standing by a 2003 Honda Element outside the open storage unit and numerous items were found on the ground in front of the unit. Property was also found stacked in the back of the SUV, according to South's report.

A witness to the incident was also present.

Both suspects told police there were at the storage unit to retrieve property that belonged to them. However, police found a lock to the unit that had been cut.

About $200 worth of property was recovered from the vehicle, and the storage locker renter told police he wanted to file charges.

The two were taken to the Justice Center and booked. They face a hearing in General Sessions Court.

