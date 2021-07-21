Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal

·2 min read

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter last year were charged with involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced Tuesday.

Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez pleaded not guilty Monday to charges involving the El Dorado Fire, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson announced at a news conference.

The charges included one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, along with other felony and misdemeanor counts related to the fire.

The El Dorado Fire erupted on Sept. 5 when the couple and their young children staged a baby gender reveal at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, at the foot of the San Bernardino Mountains.

A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device was set off in a field and quickly ignited dry grass on a scorching day. The couple frantically tried to use bottled water to douse the flames and called 911, authorities said.

Strong winds stoked the fire as it ran through wilderness on national forest land, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Extremely dry conditions and heat waves tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

On Sept. 17, flames overran a remote area where firefighters were cutting fire breaks, killing Charles Morton, the 39-year-old leader of the elite Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Squad. Morton had worked as a firefighter for 18 years, mostly with the U.S. Forest Service.

The blaze injured 13 other people and forced the evacuations of hundreds of residents in small communities in the San Bernardino National Forest area. It destroyed five homes and 15 other buildings.

The blaze blackened nearly 36 square miles (92 square kilometers) of land in San Bernardino and Riverside counties before it was contained on Nov. 16.

The fire was one of thousands during a record-breaking wildfire season in California that charred more than 4% of the state while destroying nearly 10,500 buildings and killing 33 people.

The couple were released on their own recognizance pending a Sept. 15 court date.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Maine passes first law in US forcing large companies to pay to recycle their packaging

    North-easternmost US state is shifting the cost burden of recycling away from the taxpayer and onto big businesses

  • 88 people say they were framed by corrupt former Chicago cop

    Dozens of people are asking a court to throw out their drug convictions, alleging they were framed by the same former Chicago Police sergeant who judges have determined shook down other residents of one of the city's poorest communities. A unit led by a Black sergeant, Ronald Watts, for nearly a decade until 2012 planted drugs or falsely accused housing project residents and others of drug crimes unless they paid the officers off.

  • Men take woman’s knife, repeatedly stab her face as she waits for train: Chicago cops

    The woman is in critical condition after the attack.

  • 3 GOP House members lose appeals over $500 mask fines

    Three Republican U.S. House members have lost appeals challenging fines for not wearing face coverings on the House floor earlier this year. On Tuesday, the U.S. House Ethics Committee released statements noting that U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina had failed in their appeals of $500 fines issued in May. The Republicans challenged the fines in June, arguing that the mandate was out of sync with recent federal guidance on face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • GOP radio host Larry Elder sues to get on California ballot

    Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is suing over a decision by California election officials to block him from running in the September recall election that could oust Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying he's the target of political “shenanigans” by Democrats. The Republican said in a statement late Monday that he filed all the necessary paperwork to qualify for a slot on the ballot, including over 300 pages of tax returns that are required to become a candidate. Elder's campaign said he sued Monday, seeking an order from a court in Sacramento that would require Secretary of State Shirley Weber to list Elder as a candidate on the final certified list of candidates, scheduled to be issued Wednesday.

  • Man Who Beat Wife to Death on Cruise Ship While Celebrating Anniversary Is Found Dead in Prison Cell

    Kenneth Manzanares has been in custody since July 26, 2017 — when he was charged with killing his 39-year-old wife, Kristy Manzanares

  • US women shut out the noise in quest for 5th gold medal

    The U.S. women's national soccer team is in a bubble of its own making for the Tokyo Olympics, and it's not just because of coronavirus restrictions. “I think, especially the players that have been through these major tournaments, you figure out how to stay in the best mental headspace and sometimes that’s compartmentalizing, that’s focusing on one thing at a time and trying not to let the noise get into what we like to call the bubble,” defender Becky Sauerbrunn said. The United States, the top-ranked team in the world and the favorite to win, opens against Sweden at Tokyo Stadium.

  • Oregon Bootleg Fire: Evacuations as largest US fire burns 364,000 acres

    The nation's largest active wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in the state of Oregon.

  • Woman catches fellow airplane passenger sending an offensive text about her: 'I would be so mad'

    A woman took to TikTok to describe how on a recent flight a man sitting next to her body-shamed her over text.

  • She Hates Biden. Some of Her Neighbors Hate the Way She Shows It.

    Andrea Dick is a die-hard supporter of former President Donald Trump and thinks the election was stolen from him, although that claim has been thoroughly discredited. She does not like President Joe Biden, and that is putting it mildly. Her opinions are clear in the blunt slogans blaring from the banners outside her New Jersey home: “Don’t Blame Me/I Voted for Trump” and several others that attack Biden in crude terms. Several feature a word that some people find particularly objectionable but w

  • Custom 1972 Chevelle SS Stolen In Alabama

    Keep your eyes peeled for this unique car…

  • Letters to the Editor: No vaccine card, no entry — it's time to put restrictions on the unvaccinated

    Vaccinated Californians shouldn't have to suffer because of holdouts who are fueling the Delta variant surge.

  • Illinois has its share of UFO sightings — objects buzzing O’Hare, crashing in Batavia, flying Tic Tacs — and not all are easily dismissed

    CHICAGO — Your neighbors have seen them. Your friends have seen them. Some have reported seeing them. Perhaps you have seen them, too. After all, more have seen UFOs than care to admit — never mind file a report. If the database held by the National UFO Reporting Center in Washington State (est. 1974) is any measure, the first official sightings in Illinois began in the mid-1920s, when a farm ...

  • Florida pizza-eating racists hurl anti-Asian slurs at ramen restaurant after being asked to leave

    A ramen restaurant in Delray Beach, Fla., has been the recipient of anti-Asian vitriol from interlopers who refused to leave and take the pizza they bought elsewhere. How it started: Ramen Lab Eatery, which sits at 25 Northeast 2nd Ave., was trying to close at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday when three white men allegedly showed up and began unstacking chairs. Restaurant owner Louis Grayson said he stepped in and filmed the scene.

  • Chief: Bomb squad caused Los Angeles fireworks explosion

    Los Angeles bomb technicians overloaded a containment chamber with homemade fireworks last month during a detonation, likely causing a catastrophic explosion that injured 17 people and rocked a neighborhood, the police chief said Monday. Chief Michel Moore said five members of the department’s bomb squad have been removed from field duties as the investigation continues. The bomb technicians overloaded it above the safety rating, however, even as authorities are investigating if the detonation device had a defect.

  • Iowa Barn Collapse Kills Father and Young Son: 'A Truly Devastating Time'

    Andy Kaufman and his son Beckett died after a barn roof collapsed on them

  • Largo teen gets 5 years probation in Intracoastal boating death

    CLEARWATER — Gavin Johnston was at the wheel when a boat carrying seven teens from a Halloween party slammed into a channel marker on the Intracoastal Waterway. Everyone aboard the 24-foot boat was ejected. Rachel Herring, 16, died. Now, Johnston has been prohibited from driving a boat under terms of a sentence he received Monday for vessel homicide in the second degree. The crime carries a ...

  • Man who snatches 5-year-old boy from NYC street in video attacks officer

    Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.

  • Skeletal remains found in Ballona Wetlands during search for California woman missing since December

    The 32-year-old woman has been missing since December 2020.

  • Australia deports Katie Hopkins after she boasted about breaching hotel quarantine

    Australia is deporting Right-wing British commentator Katie Hopkins after she boasted about flouting the country's strict hotel quarantine rules, a senior official said on Monday. Hopkins had flown into Sydney to appear on a reality television show Big Brother VIP when she posted a video on Instagram talking about answering the door naked and maskless to workers delivering meals to her hotel room, local media reported. Most international arrivals to Australia are required to complete 14 days in