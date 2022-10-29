Couple charged with child endangerment after cocaine found inside truck with children

Oct. 29—A Brownsville couple has been charged with child endangerment and another charge after police said they found six bundles of cocaine inside an F-150 truck they were riding in along with their two children.

Xiomara Estefania Salazar, 24, and Rafael Navarrette, 25, are each charged with one count of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of abandon/endanger child.

The couple were arrested Thursday at the 2100 block Paredes Line Road after there were pulled over for a couple of traffic violations, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Sandoval said Navarettee started to act nervous while being questioned by the officer and did not keep eye contact with the officer and that his hands were trembling.

Navarettee did not have a driver's license or insurance for the vehicle. He would change his story about where he was coming from, Sandoval said. The officer asked if he could search the truck and Navarrette consented.

While searching the truck the officer noticed a bag on the passenger side floorboard near Salazar, who also appeared nervous and was trembling, Sandoval said.

The officer requested to see the bag and looked inside and found female clothing in the bag. The officer then moved the top layer of clothes and located six bundles of cocaine wrapped in brown tape, Sandoval said.

Both refused to cooperate and requested a lawyer. They were taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City jail. The children were released to a family member.

Bonds on each totaled $90,000.