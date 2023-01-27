Couple charged, children removed from 'deplorable' home

Jan. 27—Manchester police have arrested a city couple after five children were found living in "deplorable" conditions earlier this month.

Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and felony criminal restraint.

The five children, all under 14, were removed from the home at 407 Lake Ave., according to a news release from Manchester police.

The squalid conditions inside the home came to light on Jan. 7, after a Department of Public Works employee heard a young boy yelling out a window, saying he could not get out. The worker saw bars on the window and called police.

When officers arrived to check on the welfare of the child, Legault answered the door and let them inside. They found "deplorable" conditions inside the home, according to the news release. "The odor of urine and feces was very strong, animal waste was on the floor, and trash was throughout the house," police said.

A gate was in front of the door to the room where the boy had been calling for help and the door was shut, police said. When Legault opened it, officers found a wet, discolored mattress and feces on the floor.

The officers found four other children in the house, and all were removed due to the "unfit" living conditions, police said.

In addition to the child endangerment charges, Krauklin also was charged with felony witness tampering.