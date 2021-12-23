Couple charged with endangering child

Dec. 23—SUNBURY — A Sunbury couple is jailed on charges of endangering the welfare of a child after police said they responded to a domestic dispute and discovered an 11-month-old child hurt.

Anthony Dudley, 29, and Adreana Merigris, 22, of Spruce Street, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and were sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail on charges of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

Sunbury Police officer Dara Golden-Kieski said she arrived at the Spruce Street home and spoke with Merigris who said the child may have been struck during a dispute with Dudley, according to police.

The woman told police an argument began and she threw six red plastic cups at the man because he kept talking about her family, according to court documents.

During the argument, Dudley pinned the woman down and began to choke her while the two began to hit one another, police said.

The child crawled over to Dudley at this time and grabbed onto his leg and fell back and began to cry, the woman told police, according to court documents.

The woman told officers she picked the child up and took the child to a bedroom where she noticed scratches on the child's face and dried blood on the child's nose, according to court documents.

The woman told police she asked Dudley to take the child to the hospital but Dudley told her she would have to apologize to him first, according to court documents.

Dudley told police the incident began when the woman began to argue with him and during the argument, the child grabbed onto his leg and that's how the child got injured, police said.

Both will now appear before Toomey for a preliminary arraignment at a later date.