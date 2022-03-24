Couple charged with ethnic intimidation after allegedly harassing Shadyside homeowners

A couple has been charged with ethnic intimidation for allegedly harassing two men, including a Russian native, living in Shadyside.

Police did not arrest them at the time of the complaint.

The two people in the photos above, according to police, defaced property with “anti-national messages,” left threatening mail and yelled that they didn’t want them in their neighborhood.

Police identified the two as Robert Pfaffmann and Lisa Marie Haabestad.

One of the men who said he was harassed is the son of a wealthy Russian businessman, who also served in the Russian government in the 1990s. The other is his neighbor, who is Lebanese.

According to the police report, Haabestad spoke with police last week. She asked for a couple of days to talk with her husband and a lawyer. A week later, police have yet to hear from them.

In addition to the ethnic intimidation charges, the two are also facing charges of criminal mischief, and criminal conspiracy

UPDATE: Lisa Haabestad, 64, and Robert Pfaffmann, 66, of Pittsburgh are facing ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief, and criminal conspiracy charges in connection with this incident. https://t.co/4KNbSeI88c — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 24, 2022

