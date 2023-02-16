Couple charged after found to be living in stolen camper

Feb. 16—WOODBINE — Two Whitley Countians are facing felony charges stemming from an investigation by the Whitley County Sheriff's Office into the theft of a camper in Lexington.

Aaron K. Burnette Sr., 49, and Nichola Gaymes, 53, both of Woodbine, were arrested Monday afternoon and jointly charged with two counts of obscuring the identity of a machine as well as receiving stolen property over $10,000.

According to WCSO, Deputy Brentley Patrick, Lieutenant Wayne Bird, and Kentucky State Police Auto Theft Detectives were following up on an investigation that was initiated during a previous search warrant at the residence.

With assistance from KSP, it was determined that the camper that the suspects were residing in was involved in a theft in Lexington. The vehicle had all the VIN plates removed and other modifications to conceal its identity, according to WCSO.

While the agencies continue the investigation, Burnette and Gaymes are scheduled to be arraigned in Whitley District Court on March 6.